KBRwyle Helps Air Force and Air Force Families Recover After Hurricane Michael

HOUSTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its global government services business, KBRwyle, is helping the U.S. Air Force (USAF) recover in the wake of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida. KBRwyle is assisting with the recovery efforts at Tyndall Air Force Base which sustained catastrophic damage from Michael's 150 mph winds. In addition, KBRwyle has donated to the Air Force Aid Society's (AFAS) hurricane relief fund to help Airmen and their families who have been impacted.

According to the U.S. Air Force, the Category 4 storm damaged every building, including all base housing and the elementary school. The hurricane, one of the strongest in U.S. history, completely devastated the flight line and wiped out the marina, destroying all of its structures and docks.

Hours after Hurricane Michael devastated the base, KBRwyle was activated under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP) contingency support contract. KBRwyle personnel arrived on site within 48 hours to assess damage and establish critical life support services.

Since arriving at Tyndall, KBRwyle's team has been working around the clock to help the Air Force restore the base. Employees have been tackling a spectrum of tasks, including providing temporary fixes to severely damaged buildings, removing debris, and supplying critical resources for recovery operations. These resources include food, water, ice, emergency power and satellite communications. KBRwyle is also assisting with airfield management to keep the flight line open for additional supply and relief efforts.

"KBRwyle has been working closely with the Air Force, as well as numerous small and local subcontractors, to get the base up and running as soon as possible. It's been a tremendous demonstration of teamwork," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Services U.S. "We are committed to the recovery efforts at this base."

Beyond the physical restoration efforts at Tyndall, KBRwyle also made a donation to the AFAS fund to benefit displaced Airmen and their families at the base, as well as others impacted by Hurricane Michael in the hardest hit areas of Florida. AFAS is the official charity of the U.S Air Force and provides emergency financial assistance, educational support and community programs for service members.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by Hurricane Michael," said Bright. "Just as KBRwyle stands by our service members on the frontlines, we are proud to support them on this road to recovery in the aftermath of the storm."

The international footprint and expertise of KBRwyle enables it to mobilize and respond to customer needs within 24 hours. It executes this work through a variety of contingency contracts with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and the Department of State. As part of KBR, the company also leverages its business success to benefit those in need. Since 2007, KBR has contributed nearly $18 million dollars and provided over 87,000 employee volunteer hours to benefit charitable causes around the globe.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Hydrocarbons Services, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

