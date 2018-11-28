KBRwyle Sustains U.S. Military Life Abroad with Navy BOSS Contracts

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded two base operating support services (BOSS) contracts by Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. These contracts total almost $54 million.

Most recently, KBRwyle received a $23.5 million cost-plus-award-fee task order to provide base operating support services at a Naval Support Facility in Poland. The period of performance covered by the award is a one year base period with three option years.

The Navy also awarded KBRwyle a $30 million contract modification to provide base operating support services in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This is the fourth option year on the contract, which was originally awarded in June 2014. This contract modification brings the total cumulative contract value to $147 million.

KBRwyle will perform a range of services to support the men and women at these military installations. They include facility management, galley services, base vehicle maintenance, as well as laundry services, pest control and fire emergency services.

"These contract awards speak to our role as a trusted provider of base operating services," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Services U.S. "From keeping the power running to serving meals and treating water, KBRwyle understands the importance of providing top-notch services to armed forces and civilians at bases across the globe."

As a leading base operations support provider, KBRwyle helps ensure mission success by serving U.S. and Allied military forces and diplomatic and civilian personnel deployed around the world. Our commitment to supporting and improving military readiness began in WWII when we proudly provided a home away from home to troops on the frontlines. Today, we are known for our theater-opening expertise and providing safe and vital base operations support anytime, anywhere, even in the most extreme or austere environments.

