KBRwyle to Improve U.S. Special Ops Resilience and Health through $500M Contract

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded a $500 million contract to provide personal services in human performance and behavioral health to the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to support its Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) mission.

The POTFF mission is to increase the physical, mental, social, and spiritual capacity of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), thereby enhancing the resilience and well-being of soldiers and their families throughout the USSOCOM enterprise.

KBRwyle will provide state-of-the-art, professional services including integrated, performance-based strength and conditioning programs and rehabilitation techniques to accelerate the warfighter's return to duty. It will also provide individual, group, and family counseling, intensive case management, and other activities that integrate the physical, spiritual and psychological wellness of SOF warriors and their families.

KBRwyle will maintain a highly qualified workforce to help care for the warfighter. Its staff will include clinical psychologists, nurse case managers, physical therapists, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, dieticians, family support coordinators, data scientists and other experts.

KBRwyle will help improve the overall readiness and resilience of service members and their families by ensuring they have embedded access to care across a full spectrum of physical and mental health professionals.

This support will be carried out at 26 locations in the U.S. and around the world. The single award, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract's period of performance is five base years with three option years.

"KBRwyle is proud to be entrusted with the care and well-being of U.S. Special Operations Forces and their families," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "This contract expands our role as a leader in the human performance market, allowing KBRwyle to provide these services to the DoD."

KBRwyle will leverage its expertise on its Human Health and Performance Contract (HHPC) with NASA to carry out the POTFF mission. Through HHPC and other contracts, its scientists, technicians and medical personnel have worked with every U.S. astronaut since 1968. Today, KBRwyle cares for the physical and psychological well-being of astronauts and manages a lifetime surveillance of their health that starts with their selection into the program.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Hydrocarbons Services, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

