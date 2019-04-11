KBRwyle Wins $100M to Continue Providing Crucial Support to F-35 and Other Air Force Aircraft

HOUSTON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded two contracts totaling almost $100 million under the DoD Information Analysis Center's (IAC) Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DSTAT) multi-award contract. These contracts were awarded by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA).

defense systems task order to provide the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) with analysis, research, and product support for aeronautical systems. KBRwyle will perform engineering, airworthiness, system security and assurance, risk management, and safety analyses for aircraft in the center's portfolio. This work will assist the AFLCMC's Engineering Directorate in providing cutting-edge weapon systems support for infrared countermeasures, cyber resiliency and survivability and vulnerability analyses of the latest stealth and materials technology. A trusted partner of the U.S. Air Force, KBRwyle has supported AFLCMC's Engineering Directorate since 2007. KBRwyle was awarded a $54.6M defense systems task order to provide the AFLCMC Special Projects Office with detailed acquisition strategy development, sustainment, engineering, cybersecurity, strategic planning, and business process improvement. KBRwyle will also continue assisting the Air Force's efforts in standing up its F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator organization, F-35A Fleet Management Office, and other new programs. KBRwyle has carried out similar work for the Special Projects Office for three years, and holds more than 24 years of experience with the F-35 program. The award period for both cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders is 42 months and the work will primarily be performed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio . The company won a seat on the DSTAT contract in June 2014 .

"KBRwyle is honored to partner with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in managing weapons systems from inception to sundown," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Services U.S. "Through these task orders, KBRwyle will continue to provide our technical expertise across the center."

KBRwyle performs work at several other major units at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, including the Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Institute of Technology.

As a leading systems engineering and integration provider to U.S. military aviation, KBRwyle has supported more than 135 aircraft platforms during the past 40 years. It supports fixed wing, rotary wing, fast jet, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and avionics systems for the Air Force, Army and Navy. KBRwyle solutions optimize life cycle costs, enhance mission capability and drive innovation.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The IDIQ's scope encompasses 22 scientific and technical focus areas critical to current defense needs mapped to one of three corresponding primary domain areas: Defense Systems, Cyber-Security and Information Systems, and Homeland Defense and Security.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Hydrocarbons Services, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

