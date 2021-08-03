KBS Acquires Olympus Building Services

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across North America, today announced the acquisition of Olympus Building Services, Inc. ("Olympus"). KBS is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing.

Olympus, headquartered in Phoenix, is a leading provider of facility services for the higher education market, including public and private colleges and universities, and community colleges. Founded in 1998, the company delivers environmentally friendly contract cleaning, snow removal, project management and other services to higher education institutions across the United States. Each day, Olympus teams service academic facilities, laboratories, athletic facilities, and residential dorms.

"This acquisition combines Olympus' higher education sector expertise with KBS' scale, technology and infrastructure at a crucial period for colleges and universities," said Mark Minasian, CEO and co-founder of KBS Services. "Now more than ever, physical plant administrators rely on KBS to be at the table adding value in the design, execution and validation of service protocols that address evolving health and safety requirements."

Anthony C. Hipple, Olympus CEO, commented: "It has been challenging year for higher education, and we are proud and excited to be joining a partner that can bring tremendous scale and operational efficiency to our clients right out of the gate. Joining KBS enables us to expand our efforts nationally, helping educational organizations provide safer, cleaner facilities."

About KBS

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience in facility hygiene, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve™ with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com.

About Olympus Building Services

Olympus Building Services is a leading provider of higher education janitorial services, delivering exceptional service and support, and cleaner facilities to our customers nationwide. We do this by investing in engaged employees, improving communication and service delivery through technology, and operating in an efficient, honest way. Our approach is what allows university environments to remain optimally clean and presentable, providing students with an ideal learning and living environment while maintaining the excellent reputations of our clients. For more information, visit www.olympusinc.com/



