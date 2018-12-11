KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

SHISHI, China, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS Fashion Group Limited ("KBS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third­ Quarter of 2018 Financial Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 25.1% to $3.55 million for the third quarter of 2018 from $4.74 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit increased by 144.1% to $0.69 million for the third quarter of 2018 from gross loss of $1.57 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin was 19.5% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to negative gross margin of 33.1% for the same period of last year.

million for the same period of last year. Gross margin was 19.5% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to negative gross margin of 33.1% for the same period of last year. Operating loss decreased by 86.0% to $0.77 million for the third quarter of 2018 from operating loss of $5.52 million for the same period of last year.

for the third quarter of 2018 from operating loss of for the same period of last year. GAAP net loss was $0.62 million, or $0.28 loss per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net loss of $4.32 million, or $1.26 loss per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Mr. Keyan Yan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "Similar to the second quarter, we continue to face a challenging garment market. In the third quarter, we managed to increase our OEM sales and have been working to increase our sales through cross-broader e-Commerce channels. Given the growing opportunities in the OEM division, we are confident in our ability to improve company profitability and focus on our online sales which have greater growth potential. The management team is committed to improving overall performance in the business and increasing shareholders' long-term value."

Third quarter of 2018 Financial Results Analysis

Table 1











For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ millions, except per share data) 2018

2017

% Change Revenues 3.55

4.74

-25.1% Distribution network 2.77

3.29

-15.7% Corporate stores 0.16

1.05

-84.3% OEM 0.61

0.40

51.9% Gross profit 0.69

-1.57

-144.1% Gross margin 19.5%

-33.1%

-0.9 pp Operating income (loss) -0.77

-5.52

-86.0% Operating (loss) margin -21.7%

-116.4%

-77.1 pp GAAP net income (loss) -0.62

-4.32

-85.7% GAAP Earnings (loss) per share -0.28

-1.26

-78.1%













Revenues

Total revenues decreased by $1.19 million, or 25.1%, to $3.55 million for the third quarter of 2018 from $4.74 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased sales from distribution network and corporate stores divisions.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017 ($ millions)

Revenues

Gross Profit

Gross Margin

Revenues

Gross Profit

Gross Margin Distribution network

2.77

0.44

16.0%

3.29

0.36

11.1% Corporate stores

0.16

0.06

35.9%

1.05

-2.04

-195.0% OEM

0.61

0.19

30.6%

0.40

0.10

25.4% Total

3.55

0.69

19.5%

4.74

-1.57

-33.2%

Revenues from the Company's distribution network decreased by $0.52 million, or 15.7%, to $2.77 million for the third quarter of 2018 from $3.29 million for the same period of last year. Distribution network contributed 78.1% of total revenues for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 69.4% for the same period of last year. The decrease in distribution network sales was due to the termination of bad contracts with customers in the third quarter of last year. Additionally, KBS continuously liquidated its previous excess inventory and limited orders based on the customers' demands.

The Company's distributor network consisted of 14 distributors in 12 provinces during the third quarter of 2018, compared to the same amount of distributors in 12 provinces during the same period of last year. Most of these distributors, either directly or through their sub-distributors, operate KBS-branded stores. Some wholesale distributors sold the products to multi-branded stores and online stores. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's distributors operated 38 branded franchise stores, primarily in second and third tier cities. KBS products distributed to the fourth and fifth tier cities are primarily sold in multi-branded department stores and online shops. As a comparison, the Company's distributors operated 46 branded franchise stores as of September 30, 2017.

The following table lists by region the number of retail stores operated by distributors and sub-distributors as of September 30, 2018:

Location

As of September 30, 2018 Fujian

7 Guangdong

2 Guangxi

3 Jiangsu

4 Anhui

1 Zhejiang

2 Chongqing

4 Inner Mongolia

1 Tianjin

3 Hebei

4 Heilongjiang

3 Sichuan

4 Total

38

Revenues from corporate stores sales decreased by $0.88 million, or 84.3%, to $0.16 million for the third quarter of 2018 from $1.05 million for the same period of last year. Corporate stores accounted for 4.6% of total revenues for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 22.1% for the same period of last year. The decrease in corporate store sales was due to decreased sales volume.

Revenues from OEM sales increased by $0.21 million, or 51.9% to $0.61 million for the third quarter of 2018 from $0.40 million for the same period of last year. OEM accounted for 17.3% of total revenues for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 8.5% for the same period of last year. The OEM segment is comprised of products that are designed by the customers and manufactured by the Company. The increase in revenues from OEM sales was primarily due to the additional orders increased from the newly added client, Hangzhou Yiyuan Apparel Co.

Cost of Sales and Gross Profit

Total cost of sales decreased by $3.45 million, 54.7%, to $2.86 million for the third quarter of 2018 from $6.31 million for the same period of last year.

Total gross profit increased by $2.26 million, or 144.1%, to $0.69 million for the third quarter of 2018 from negative gross profit of $1.57 million for the same period of last year. Gross profits for distribution network, corporate stores and OEM were $0.44 million, $0.06 million, and $0.19 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $0.36 million, negative gross profit of $2.04 million, and $0.10 million, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Overall gross margin was 19.5% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to negative gross margin of 33.2% for the same period of last year. On a segment basis, gross margins for distribution network, corporate stores and OEM were 16.0%, 35.9%, and 30.6%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 11.1%, -195.0%, and 25.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year. The significant increase in gross margin for distribution network is due to the launch of newly developed products and price advantages of the Company's new products. The increase in the price has helped offset the decreased volume in sales. Additionally, the VAT decreased from 17% to 16% which contributed to an improved growth margin. The increase in overall gross margin was due to the Company buying back inventory from the distributors and selling them at a discount last year, therefore, when the normal prices were resumed this year, the gross margin returned to a normal range.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income (Loss)

Distribution and selling expenses decreased by $0.35 million, or 36.1%, to $0.62 million for the third quarter of 2018 from $0.97 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in distribution and selling expenses was mainly due to decreased marketing and advertising expenses.

Administrative expenses decreased by $0.67 million, or 43.9%, to $0.86 million for the third quarter of 2018 from $1.54 million for same period of last year. The decrease in administrative expenses was mainly due to the decreased expenses for external designing service and client entertainment.

Total loss from operations was $0.77 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to operating loss of $5.52 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 21.7% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to operating loss margin of 116.4% for the same period of last year.

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

Loss before income taxes was $0.80 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to loss before taxes of $5.54 million for the same period of last year.

Income tax expense was $0.18 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to income tax expense of $1.22 million for the same period of last year.

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Headquartered in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and distributing its own casual menswear brand, KBS, through a network of 38 KBS branded stores (as of September 30, 2018) and over a number of multi-brand stores. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at www.kbsfashion.com.

- Tables Below –

KBS Fashion Group Limited UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Stated in US Dollars)



2018/09/30

2017/09/30 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 20,219,652

21,262,243 Trade and other receivables 12,695,833

16,868,533 Other receivables and prepayments 454,126

448,978 Related parties receivables -

174,162 Inventories 3,369,305

8,476,558 Subsidies prepaid to distributors -

- Prepayments and premiums under operating leases 540,967

85,577 Prepaid lease payments





Total current assets 37,279,883

47,316,051







Non-current assets





Prepayments and premiums under operating leases 2,054,424

2,555,500 Prepayment for construction of new plant -

- Prepayment for acquisition of land use right -

- Construction in progress -

- Property, plant and equipment 25,346,271

27,776,177 Prepaid lease payments 605,605

642,249 Deferred tax asset 9,847,735

7,626,294 Total non-current assets 37,854,036

38,600,219







Total assets 75,133,919

85,916,270







Current liabilities





Short-term loans 1,090,243

1,582,064 Trade and other payables 4,913,871

4,922,507 Related parties payables 491,885

5,759,740 Income tax payable -

(388,038) Total current liabilities 6,495,999

11,876,273







Warrant liabilities -











Total liabilities 6,495,999

7,282,509







Equity





Common stock 227

2,867 Additional paid-in capital 8,000,561

6,683,501 Capital reserve 184,272

184,272 Surplus reserve 6,084,836

6,084,836 Retained earnings 61,168,114

69,887,114 Foreign currency translation reserve (6,800,088)

(8,802,592) Total equity 68,637,921

74,039,997







Total liabilities and equity 75,133,920

85,916,271

KBS Fashion Group Limited UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(LOSS) (Stated in US Dollars)













Three months ended September 30





2018

2017





USD

USD











Revenue



3,551,058

4,741,848 Cost of sales



(2,859,205)

(6,311,858) Gross profit



691,853

(1,570,010) GP ratio



19%

-33%











Other income



33,686

14,584 Other gains and losses



(17,421)

(1,457,367) Distribution and selling expenses



(619,185)

(969,300) Administrative expenses



(860,708)

(1,535,121) Operating profit



(771,775)

(5,517,214)











Finance costs



(28,853)

(24,554) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



-

- Profit before tax



(800,628)

(5,541,767)











Income tax expense



183,496

1,224,400 Profit for the year



(617,132)

(4,317,367)











Other comprehensive income









-Currency translation differences



(3,724,998)

(2,174,474) Total comprehensive income



(4,342,130)

(6,491,841)











Attributable to:









Owner of the Company



(4,342,130)

(6,491,841) Minority interests



-

-











Outstanding shares



2,228,497

1,818,634











Profit per share - basic and diluted



-0.2769

-1.2622











NON-GAAP Profit per share-basic and diluted



-0.2769

-1.2622













KBS Fashion Group Limited UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (Stated in US Dollars)









2018

2017 Operating activities USD

USD Profit before tax (617,123)

(4,317,367) Adjustments for:



- Finance costs 28,853

(24,554) change in fair value of warrant liabilities -

0 Interest income (16,888)

(19,167) Bad debt allowance



(1,458,441) Share based compensation



629,950 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 369,799

383,048 Amortisation of prepaid lease payments and trademark 3,526

3,623 Amortisation of subsidies prepaid to distributors -

- Amortisation of prepayments and premiums under operating leases 76,107

26,683 Provision (Reversal) of inventory obsolescence 13,559

(16,030) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,338)

-







Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (2,858,633)

(4,792,255)







(Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables (1,359,254)

8,228,019 (Increase) / Decrease in prepayments and deferred expenses (185,546)

854,379 Subsidies prepaid to distributors -

- (Increase) / Decrease in related parties receivables (613,971)

(4,866,433) (Increase) / Decrease in inventories (130,327)

76,080 Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables -

(2,417) Increase / (Decrease) in related parties payables (96,670)

5,837,288 Cash generated from operations (2,529,275)

5,334,662 Deferred income tax (183,493)

(1,224,400) Income taxes paid -

28,197 Net cash from operating activities (2,712,768)

4,138,459







Investing activities





Interest received 42,538

19,167 Prepayments and premiums paid under operating leases -

- withdraw the prepayments and premiums paid under operating leases -

- Subsidies prepaid to distributors -

- Prepayment for construction of new plant -

- Prepayment for acquisition of land use right -

- Purchase of property, plant and equipment and construction in process (23)

(948,204) Prepayment on prepaid lease payments -

- Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment -

- Net cash used in investing activities 21,523

(929,038)







Financing activities





Advances from related parities (66,645)

- Repayment to related parties -

- Interest paid (28,853)

24,554 New bank loans raised -

- Payment of bank loans (438,590)

- Shares issued -

- Net cash used in financing activities (534,088)

24,554







Net increase in cash and cash equivalent (3,204,340)

3,233,975 Effects of currency translation (699,118)

(5,303,989)







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 24,123,110

23,332,257







Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 20,219,652

21,262,243

SOURCE KBS Fashion Group Limited

