KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Police Uniform Supply Agreement with Taihu County Public Security Bureau

SHISHI, China, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS Fashion Group Limited ("KBS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary Anhui Kaixin ("Kaixin") won a supply agreement with Anhui Province's Taihu County Public Security Bureau for police uniforms thanks to the Company's well-recognized manufacturing capabilities and production quality. According to the term, Kaixin will supply 1,200 sets police uniforms along with accessories and valued at RMB 467,600.00 (approximately USD 68,351.00). An additional supply agreement with Traffic Police Division, a sub-unit of Taihu County Public Security Bureau is expected to be signed at the end of September.

Mr.Keyan Yan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "The collaboration with the government has introduced us to a new sale channel of uniforms including government uniforms and student uniforms. The Company will look into growing its business in this area to obtain more uniform contracts while further expanding KBS's diversified product portfolio."

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Headquartered in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and distributing its own casual menswear brand, KBS, through a network of 38 KBS branded stores (as of June 30, 2018) and over a number of multi-brand stores. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at www.kbsfashion.com.

