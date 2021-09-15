KCF Technologies announces landmark achievement of $2 billion in customer savings following the 100,00th machine health sensor installation, ahead of their first virtual summit event

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCF Technologies announces two simultaneous milestone achievements this month as they also prepare to host their 7th Annual Customer Summit on Monday, September 20th, and Tuesday, September 21st.

KCF's Comprehensive Machine Health Platform helps customers in all industrial sectors eliminate downtime, eradicate workplace injuries, and reduce waste. KCF documented customer savings surpassed the $2 Billion landmark since the inception of their Comprehensive Machine Health Platform, just as the 100,000th wireless sensor was being deployed. That milestone sensor, coincidentally, was placed on critical equipment in an American Automotive Manufacturing Plant as they continue to navigate supply chain shortages and recover from the global pandemic. Uptime and efficiency have never been more critical.

"At KCF we realize that manufacturing sites are the backbone of entire communities. By partnering with our customers and their employees, we help shine a light on both the known and unknown issues within facilities that prevent them from running efficiently, or in some cases, running at all," shares CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Frank. "Unplanned downtime is preventable, and our KCF team works to solve customer problems like they're our own. With our 138,000 machine years of data, we've likely seen the issue in our software before. Our technology empowers today's workers to address the issue at the root cause, keeping machines healthy and businesses strong."

KCF's upcoming Virtual Customer Summit will see keynotes and asset-specific applications to address issues across all industries. Keynotes will be presented by Jeremy Frank and leaders in the Automotive and Oil & Gas spaces. It's free, and anyone can see the agenda and register by clicking here www.kcftech.com/virtual-summit-2021 to learn more, or visit www.kcftech.com.

About KCF Technologies

Founded in 2000, KCF develops technologies and services that empower industrial businesses to improve performance, reduce downtime, and optimize operations. Employing smarts, grit, drive, autonomy, and responsibility at every step, KCF is committed to continuous innovation to bring the latest technologies to life to make the things we work and live with smarter.

