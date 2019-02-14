KCTCS President Jay K. Box Appointed to American Workforce Policy Advisory Board

Established under Executive Order 13845 , this board will work directly with the National Council for the American Worker, leveraging the knowledge of its members to develop and implement a strategy to revamp the American workforce to better meet the challenges of the 21st century. The board, co-chaired by Secretary Ross and Ivanka Trump, brings together members from diverse backgrounds including educational institutions, state and local governments and CEOs from several major companies such as Apple, Walmart, Visa and Lockheed Martin.

"I am extremely honored and humbled by this appointment," Box said. "A shortage of skilled and educated workers is the number one challenge for most businesses in the U.S."

Currently there are a record 7.3 million unfilled jobs in the United States, and American workers, who are our country's most valuable resource, need the training to fill them.

"Our work in Kentucky is focused on this every day," Box said. "We know many of the skills that are most in demand require apprenticeships and short-term certificates, not bachelor's degrees. Based on partnerships they've created with their local businesses, our colleges align their programs with employers' needs. This ensures our programs are relevant, and our graduates go to work."

As the leader of the 16 colleges of KCTCS, Box is deeply involved in workforce education and training in Kentucky. He also serves on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's Kentucky Business-Education Roundtable, which is focused on aligning workforce and education programs with real-life employment opportunities.

Box is the only community college system president on the council. His term expires in 2020.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is the Commonwealth's largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses. We also are Kentucky's largest provider of workforce and online education. Through partnerships with business and industry, we align our programs to meet the needs of local employers. Our colleges are celebrating 20 years of a united commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky. In our first 20 years, we have served nearly one million Kentuckians.

