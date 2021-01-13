KCTS 9 Launches App On The Roku Platform

KCTS 9 worked with leading digital product agency, Phase2, to make this vision a reality. Among the features included with the application at launch is a dynamic recommendation engine that anticipates viewer interests and suggests relevant content.

"KCTS 9 is fortunate to have an incredible content library, especially with Passport, and an engaged, passionate community of members," said Kevin Colligan, Executive Director of Digital Product and Technology. "We think our new Roku app will be a game-changer — it's hands-down the best way to watch KCTS 9. We're excited to get this in front of our members."

KCTS 9 enters a crowded streaming market, where new services are seemingly announced weekly. However, the nonprofit public media organization believes it can thrive in the new digital age thanks to its high-quality programming, loyal members, and now a seamless delivery mechanism.

"The collaboration between the KCTS 9 team and Phase2 has produced a product that will both delight users and help drive donations to support the programming viewers love," said Frank Febbraro, CTO of Phase2. "This app provides a powerful platform for KCTS 9 to deliver a personalized experience to Passport members, and reach more viewers."

Febbraro continued, "Creating this Roku app empowers KCTS 9 to reach a new generation of audience as data suggests that by 2024, half of all U.S. households will have either cut the cord or never had traditional TV."

KCTS 9 serves audiences in Washington state and Canada, and the new app was also designed to personalize the viewing experience for each group, based on the users' identified location.

