KD Kids Reveals Limited Edition Rescue Runts Unicorn, In-Stores Only at Walmart

The Rescue Runts Unicorn is a magical gift for unicorn-lovers young and old this holiday season! It features soft white fur and a bright pink mane to brush, plus a sparkly golden horn. The exclusive Unicorn style is not available for purchase online, so visit a Walmart store near you to find one. You can see the full collection of Rescue Runts at Walmart.com.

"The demand for our Rescue Runts puppies has remained strong into holiday shopping season so we decided to give consumers a fun twist on rescue animal play with everyone's favorite mythical creature: the unicorn," said Eric Levin, Strategic Director, KD Group. "Just like real unicorns, the Rescue Runts Unicorns will vanish quickly, so unicorn-lovers should check their local Walmart store to find one to put under the tree this year."

Just like the original Rescue Runts puppies, the Rescue Runts Unicorn needs kids' love and care to go from ragged runt to perfect pet! The Unicorn arrives with matted fur, dirty hooves, bandages and "fleas"! Kids can use the included grooming kit, complete with brush, collar, tweezer and towel to:

Pick out the fleas;

Remove the cast;

Brush their messy fur;

Clean the dirt from their hooves;

Wipe away their tears;

Perk up their ears to make them happy at last; and

Give them a name and write it on the included collar to complete the adoption!

Rescue Runts need regular grooming, love and care to stay clean, healthy and looking their best! Over time, their fur will become messy again and dirt will reappear on their paws, so kids need to brush them each day and clean them up again and again. Kids can also rewrap the cast, replace the fleas and flip their ears up or down for repeated animal rescue play.

Adopt a Rescue Runt today and get them in time for Christmas. Rescue Runts are great for kids of all ages and recommended for ages 3 and up. Each style is sold separately for $19.99.

About KD Kids

KD Kids is a division of KD Group, based in Lyon, France. The company has been making innovative kid's toys for more than 20 years, working with mass and specialty retailers in more than 20 countries around the world. KD's in-house team of product engineers, scientists and educators is focused on creating products with huge play value that incorporate cutting-edge technologies into learning and childhood development. KD Group is well-known for its best-selling Kurio line of kid-safe electronics. For more information about KD Kids, visit Group-KD.com. Follow KD Kids on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @KDKidsUSA.

