KDD 2020 Opens Registration For 26th Annual Conference With Fully Virtual Program

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (SIGKDD) today announced that registration is open for KDD 2020, the premier interdisciplinary data-science conference. For 26 years, the KDD conference has brought together an international community of leading researchers and practitioners in data science, machine learning, big data, and artificial intelligence. Given the rapidly changing landscape of the global pandemic, KDD 2020, which will take place Aug. 23-27, 2020, will now offer its signature programming in an entirely virtual format.

"For years, data science leaders from all over the world have looked forward to the KDD conference as an opportunity to connect with peers and share ideas," said Yan Liu, KDD 2020 conference co-chair and associate professor of computer science at the University of Southern California. "From keynote speakers and workshops to exhibitions and breakout sessions, we are committed to delivering a virtual experience that offers the same opportunities for collaboration and exchange."

The conference brings together leading experts in data science and artificial intelligence to share their latest research, results, and ideas. Confirmed keynote speakers for this year's conference include Emery Brown, Edward Hood Taplin professor of medical engineering and computational neuroscience at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Kate Crawford, distinguished research professor at New York University and a principal researcher at Microsoft Research; Yolanda Gil, research professor of computer science and spatial sciences at the University of Southern California and principal scientist at USC Information Sciences Institute; Meuala Manuela Veloso, head of J.P. Morgan AI Research and the Herbert A. Simon University professor in the school of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University; and, Alessandro Vespignani, Sternberg Family Distinguished University professor and director of the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University.

In addition to its well-known peer-review process for research papers, KDD is distinctive in its focus on real world applications of the latest discoveries in data science. Sessions on topics as varied as theoretical advances in deep learning, healthcare AI, urban computing, and intelligent transportation ensure programmatic diversity and choice for conference attendees. KDD encourages attendee participation through its numerous workshops, tutorials, and the KDD Cup, an annual competition where thousands of experts and enthusiast participate to solve real world issues in applied data science.

"Building upon SIGKDD's unique participation from both academic and industry experts, KDD fully integrates new knowledge domains through the close alignment of research and real-world utilization," said Rajesh Gupta, KDD 2020 conference co-chair and director of the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute at the University of California, San Diego. "Our goal is to offer attendees essential education on cutting-edge trends and hands-on training in artificial intelligence, big data, data analytics, data science, data mining, deep learning, knowledge graphs, machine learning, relational databases and statistical methods."

Highlighting the conference's successful history of industry participation, KDD 2020 is sponsored by some of the world's biggest brands. Past sponsors include Intuit, DiDi, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Apple, KenSci, Wayfair, Criteo, Inspur, D.E. Shaw & Co, Square Point, Naver Line, Microsoft, Siemens, Etsy, Two Sigma, Squirrel AI Learning, Gurobi, JD.com, Geneia, Pinterest, CRC Press, Indeed, and HexagonML.

For more information and to register for the virtual conference, visit: https://www.kdd.org/kdd2020/attending/registration.

About ACM SIGKDD:

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIGKDD is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

For more information on KDD, please visit: https://www.kdd.org/.

