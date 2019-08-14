KDD 2020 Will Convene in San Diego, California Aug. 22-27, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (SIGKDD) today announced the location for KDD 2020, the group's flagship conference. The premier interdisciplinary data science conference will take place at the Convention Center in San Diego, CA, August 22-27, 2020. KDD 2020 will bring researchers and practitioners from data science, machine learning, big data and artificial intelligence to the city known for its world-renowned universities and vibrant data science innovation cluster. San Diego is home to over 4,000 technology companies and ranked 9th in the nation in patent filings.

Recognized as the largest and longest-running data mining conference, KDD 2020 is managed by a team of volunteers who serve as chairs for the various committees. KDD 2020 general co-chairs are Rajesh Gupta, professor at University of California, San Diego and director of Halicioglu Data Science Institute; and Yan Liu, associate professor at the University of Southern California (USC) and director of USC's Machine Learning Center.

"SIGKDD executive committee is honored to welcome Rajesh and Yan as the general co-chairs for next year's conference," said Michael Zeller, secretary and treasurer of the executive committee of SIGKDD. "We're excited to say we already have a tremendously dedicated organizing committee plus excellent local industry and venture capital support for KDD 2020."

Gupta serves as a founding director of the Halicioglu Data Science Institute and is interested in embedded and cyber-physical systems with a focus on sensor data organization and its use in optimization and analytics.

"KDD's unique blend of academic research and applied data science perfectly complements San Diego's excellence in advanced analytics," said Gupta. "The Halicioglu Data Science institute at UCSD is the latest hub for data science; it connects the talent we train and bring together to the largest ecosystem of data scientists."

Liu began her professorship at the Computer Science Department at the Viterbi School of Engineering at USC in 2010. Her research centers around machine learning and data mining with applications to biology, climate science, health and social media. "The KDD conference does an incredible job of engaging the industry and academic professionals who are driving the ongoing data revolution," said Liu. "We look forward to KDD 2020 returning to San Diego and showcasing the emerging data science community in Southern California."

KDD 2020 merges applied data science with research so both groups may benefit. The research program will be co-chaired by Wei Wang, University of California, Los Angeles and Heng Huang from the University of Pittsburgh. The applied data science program co-chairs are Suju Raja of Criteo, Mohak Shah of LG Electronics, and Yangqing Jia of Alibaba.

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIG is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

