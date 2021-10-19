KDD 2021 Celebrates Winning Teams of 25th Annual KDD Cup

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (SIGKDD) today recognized the winning teams of this year's KDD Cup, the annual competition held at KDD 2021, the premier interdisciplinary conference in data science. KDD Cup 2021, which took place virtually Aug. 14-18, 2021, crowdsourced participants who are helping to solve challenges within the knowledge discovery and data mining industry, providing a platform for aspiring and experienced data scientists alike to build their professional profiles and network with leading professionals in the field during KDD 2021.

"Every year, the KDD Cup attracts the brightest data science talent across the globe, and competitors in this year's competition did not hold back. All entries demonstrated ingenuity, impact, and impeccable teamwork. I thank all of the teams this year and congratulate those that rose to the top—teams that fundamentally challenged themselves and the way the world thinks when it comes to data science," said Wei Wang, SIGKDD chair and professor in computer science at the University of California, Los Angeles.