KDD 2021 Honors Recipients of the SIGKDD Best Paper Awards

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (SIGKDD) today announced the recipients of the SIGKDD Best Paper Awards, recognizing papers presented at the annual SIGKDD conference that advance the fundamental understanding of the field of knowledge discovery in data and data mining. Winners were selected from more than 2,200 papers initially submitted for consideration to be presented at KDD 2021, which took place Aug. 14-18. Of the 394 papers chosen for the conference, three awards were granted: Best Paper in the Research Track, Best Paper in the Applied Data Science Track, and Best Student Paper.

"Academic and industrial researchers from all over the world submitted papers to KDD 2021 to showcase the newest innovations in the field of machine learning knowledge discovery," noted Dr. Haixun Wang, chair of the SIGKDD award committee. "Those selected for recognition have pushed the frontier of machine learning especially in tackling real-world problems." The SIGKDD Best Papers of 2021 are as follows:

Research Track : "Fast and Memory-Efficient Tucker Decomposition for Answering Diverse Time Range Queries," by Jun-gi Jang and U Kang (both from Seoul National University ) — Having investigated methods that analyze dense tensors to discover hidden factors, researchers showed that the Zoom-Tucker is a fast and memory-efficient Tucker decomposition method for finding hidden factors of temporal tensor data in an arbitrary time range. The paper illustrates that by elaborately decoupling the preprocessed results included in diverse time range and carefully determining the order of computations, the Zoom-Tucker method is up to 171.9x faster and requires up to 230x less space than existing methods, providing a creative solution that yielded astounding results.

The technical program committees for the Research Track and the Applied Data Science Track identified and nominated a highly selective group of papers for the Best Paper Awards. The nominated papers were then independently reviewed by a committee led by Chair Haixun Wang, vice president of engineering and algorithms at Instacart; Professor Wei Wang, University of California, Los Angeles; Professor Beng Chin, National University of Singapore; Professor Jiawei Han, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; and Sanjay Chawla, research director of Qatar Computing Research Institute's data analytics department.

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIGKDD is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

