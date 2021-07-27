KDM Engineering Moves Chicago Headquarters to North Branch Area

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early on in the pandemic, KDM Engineering announced its move from their Chicago headquarters in the Loop to a new location in the North Branch area, near Goose Island and the Lincoln Yards development. In July 2021, the company welcomed employees back to the office in the newly renovated building at 1308 N. Elston Avenue. The anchor tenant, KDM resides in the top three floors of the five-story building and plans to renovate the rooftop space as well.

"Even before the pandemic, it was clear we were outgrowing our space, so when everything changed in March 2020, there was an opportunity to find an office that would allow our team the comfort of spreading out, but also be able to handle our employee growth," said Kimberly Moore, KDM Engineering President and Founder. "The Elston office was a blank slate, which allowed us to customize every detail to fit the needs of our team."

Located across the street from the Morton Salt warehouse, which was recently approved for a $50 million redevelopment plan, KDM's new office overlooks the Chicago skyline and iconic "Umbrella Girl". As a former light factory, KDM maintained the industrial feel with exposed brick, pipes and wooden beams. The office design features agile, open workspaces, including adjustable standing desks at every workstation. Meeting rooms with interactive SMART Boards, and other multifunctional meeting spaces throughout, encourage team collaboration. The new office also boasts a pool table, arcade games, nitro cold brew taps, relaxation rooms and mothers' rooms, a putting green, stadium seating, murals by a local street artist, and a soon-to-be rooftop bar and lounge area!

"It has been a lot of fun to create this unique space for the team," said Moore. "Not only do we have this amazing office to work in, but we have strategically moved to an up-and-coming area of the city, soon to be bustling with entertainment, restaurants and so much more."

About KDM Engineering

KDM is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting and permitting. An Engineer of Choice (EOC) for several large utilities, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future, together! Learn more at kdmengineering.com. Follow KDM on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE KDM Engineering

