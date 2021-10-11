Keap's Sales Pipeline Enhancements Empower Entrepreneurs to Reduce Chaos and Close More Deals

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced expanded sales pipeline capabilities in its Pro and Max editions that will enable entrepreneurs to easily organize deals, automate follow-up and fulfillment processes, and gain greater visibility into sales performance. The latest enhancements include customizable deal stages, easy automations and powerful analytics to help customers make data-driven decisions, save time, and ensure none of their leads fall through the cracks.

A key challenge for growing small businesses is creating a simple, repeatable sales process and regularly evaluating the execution of the sales team to ensure the company is maximizing its revenue opportunities. Research shows 75 percent of small businesses say that closing more deals is their top priority while nearly half are focused on improving sales efficiency.

Keap's sales pipeline upgrades enable entrepreneurs to customize pipeline stages and outcomes to suit the unique needs of their business, and even create multiple pipelines to manage sales and fulfillment. In addition, sales teams can leverage easy automations to follow up automatically with prospects and customers at pivotal points in the process to speed conversion while creating happier clients. Finally, new visual analytics allow them to see deal conversions by stage, average deal duration, average time in stage, revenue forecasting and more to gain greater visibility into performance.

"As entrepreneurs grow their business, staying organized and maintaining visibility become increasingly challenging," said Rajesh Bhatia, Chief Technology Officer at Keap. "These latest enhancements enable entrepreneurs and their sales team to reduce the chaos often associated with conversion and focus more on nurturing leads through the sales funnel to drive greater business growth."

Keap's intuitive "drag and drop" pipeline allows users to move prospects between deal stages and filters allow them to sort by various criteria including deal owner, status, date created or date closed. Users can even create positive or negative outcomes for each of their pipelines for simple, high-level visibility of results while new analytics provide an easy way for users to gauge performance using trend lines.

For more information on Keap's sales pipeline platform, visit keap.com .

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities, and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

SOURCE Keap

Related Links

https://keap.com/

