Kearney Hires New Partner Shannon Warner to Consumer Practice

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm Kearney has announced the appointment of Shannon Warner as a new partner in the firm's Consumer Practice. Ms. Warner brings 25 years of management consulting and retail industry experience, with a focus on digital transformation, e-commerce, and digital marketing. Ms. Warner previously held executive roles at multinational corporations, including 20 years at Target Corporation, the eighth largest US retailer. Most recently, Ms. Warner served as Vice President Retail, North America with Capgemini Invent. Earlier in her career, she was a digital business practice leader and consultant at Cognizant.

"We are delighted to welcome Shannon Warner to Kearney," said Greg Portell, lead partner in Kearney's global Consumer Practice. "With her extensive experience at the intersection of retail and digital, Shannon brings invaluable expertise to our clients in these unprecedented times when ‛normal' can no longer be assumed, and digital capabilities will be the differentiator between retail winners and losers."

At Target Corporation, Ms. Warner successfully led a team charged with improving the performance of Target's financial products. She subsequently rose to Group Manager for Target Technology Services, where she successfully managed relationships with Amazon.com to drive profitable growth of the Target.com website.

In 2010, Ms. Warner shifted to the consulting realm as she joined Cognizant, where she became a partner and served as VP Products and Resources Digital Consulting, demonstrating the ability to build lasting client relationships and lead global digital management consulting engagements in different industries. At Capgemini Invent, Ms. Warner built the North American retail, consumer products, and restaurant management consulting practice, bringing together teams around the globe to transform client operations and maximize business performance.

"I have long admired Kearney and the positive impacts its consultants bring to the companies it works with," said Warner. "I was drawn by the authenticity of the people, the innovative thinking, and strength of the business. I'm simply thrilled to have joined the Kearney team and look forward to helping its clients push to the leading edge of retail in these extraordinary times."

About Kearney

As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. Learn more at Kearney.com .

