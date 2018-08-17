Kearsarge Energy Announces Its First Community Solar Farm in NY

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearsarge Energy, the Northeast's leading renewable energy project developer and financier based in Boston, Massachusetts, announces its first New York Community Solar Farm. Located on 12 acres in Oppenheim, New York, the 1.94 MW project is developed, owned and operated by Kearsarge.

Through Kearsarge's NY Community Solar Partnership with Common Energy, Capital Region homeowners and renters can add solar energy to their existing National Grid account, save 10 percent on electricity and lower emissions in their community. Enrollment is available today at http://www.commonenergy.us.

"Kearsarge is one of the pioneers in Community Solar," said Andrew Bernstein, managing director of Kearsarge Energy. "Our business has been centered around public-private partnerships offering net metered credits to municipalities, school systems and other public entities. Kearsarge Community Solar brings these same benefits to residential customers in New York."

The Oppenheim site will be a major environmental benefit to all stakeholders, offsetting over 35,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Incorporating 5,544 solar panels, the site will generate 2,300,000 kilowatt hours AC per year which will be fed into the local utility grid. In addition, the Town of Oppenheim will receive tax revenues over the next 20 years from the project.

"Common Energy is excited to partner with Kearsarge to bring lower-cost clean energy to the Capital Region," said Malcolm Bliss, vice president of partnerships at Common Energy. "We believe this project is an important step toward creating a vibrant, clean energy economy in New York State."

Find out more at http://www.kearsargeenergy.com/community/.

About Kearsarge Energy

Kearsarge Energy, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a leading renewable energy project development, finance and asset management company, with a dual mission to help build a more sustainable world and to provide superior returns to stakeholders and the environment. Kearsarge is focused on creating long-term value by working with local communities to meet the growing demand for commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects. Visit www.kearsargeenergy.com or call (617) 393-4222.

About Common Energy

Common Energy enables homeowners and renters to save money by connecting them to lower-cost clean energy from local solar projects. These projects lower carbon emissions and create clean energy jobs in the community. Common Energy partners with developers to monetize their Community Solar projects. Visit www.commonenergy.us or call (844) 899-8763.

