Keebler and Girl Scouts Team Up to Introduce Ice Cream Cones Dipped in Thin Mints Flavored Chocolate

"With the help of Girl Scouts and a little magic from the Keebler Elves, we're able to bring a delicious Girl Scout Cookie flavor to summertime," said Brian Lutz, Senior Brand Manager, Keebler Cones.

Keebler Girl Scout Thin Mints Dipped Cones are now available in retailers nationwide, and a 12-pack of cones can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $3.69. The packaging carries the Thin Mints signature Girl Scout Green color and the Girl Scout Trefoil.

Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place; and with millions of members, volunteers, and alums, the organization is proven to foster a lifetime of leadership and success. GSUSA's licensing program royalties fund valuable leadership programming for girls in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); outdoor adventure; entrepreneurship; and many other areas vital to girls' learning and confidence-building.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at https://www.ferrarausa.com/.

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

