Keebler® Brings Magic to Snack Time with New Fudge Stripes™ Dip’mmms™

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keebler® Elves are once again sharing some of their cookie-making magic, this time in the form of delicious new Fudge Stripes™ Dip'mmms™. The latest innovation features bite-sized versions of Keebler®'s iconic Fudge Stripes cookies in a single-serve portable tray, along with delicious marshmallow dipping frosting.
This delectable cookie and marshmallow dip combination instantly evokes the playfulness of s'mores. But it's the interactive dip styles that transforms Keebler® Fudge Stripes™ Dip'mmms™ from just a snack into a fun, playful experience.
"We're thrilled to introduce new Keebler® Fudge Stripes™ Dip'mmms™ to the snack aisles and help families bring magic to every bite," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler®. "Whether our fans dip them a little, dip them a lot, make cookie sandwiches or giant cookie towers – there are endless ways families can get creative as they enjoy shared, memorable moments."
Keebler® Fudge Stripe™ Dip'mmms™ are now available at retailers nationwide in single packs for a suggested retail price of $1.79-$2.29 and 4-count multipacks for a suggested retail price of $6.99.
About Keebler
The Keebler® Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler® on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).
