Keebler® Brings Magic to Snack Time with New Fudge Stripes™ Dip’mmms™

"We're thrilled to introduce new Keebler® Fudge Stripes™ Dip'mmms™ to the snack aisles and help families bring magic to every bite," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler®. "Whether our fans dip them a little, dip them a lot, make cookie sandwiches or giant cookie towers – there are endless ways families can get creative as they enjoy shared, memorable moments."

Keebler® Fudge Stripe™ Dip'mmms™ are now available at retailers nationwide in single packs for a suggested retail price of $1.79-$2.29 and 4-count multipacks for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

About Keebler

The Keebler® Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler® on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).

