KEEN Growth Capital Unites Evidence-Based Nutrition Brands to Accelerate Growth

WINDERMERE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KEEN Growth Capital ("KEEN"), an impact investment fund focused on food and wellness, announced today they have invested in five companies committed to evidence-based food and supplement products that increase the use of food as medicine through an innovative suite of brands.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio with the addition of five companies grounded in science and clinical studies," said Jonathan Smiga, co-founder and managing partner of KEEN. "As consumers are demanding more natural health solutions, we believe evidence-based nutrition is paramount to meet growing consumer performance expectations."

KEEN's Advanced Micronutrition will serve as a platform to promote the suite of evidence-based nutrition brands that support health and wellness across life and health stages. Nutrition solutions range from insurance reimbursed nutrient-dense whole food kits serving at-risk diabetic communities to scientifically developed and clinically tested food and supplement products that positively impact acute and chronic health conditions.

The Advanced Micronutrition Food as Medicine suite of companies includes:

New products from the suite of companies will be launched September 23, 2021 at Expo East in Philadelphia at the Advanced Micronutrition Food as Medicine Booth # 4019. For more information visit foodmed.health .

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital is an impact investment fund that invests in early-stage food and wellness companies in the growing health-forward categories of food as medicine, functional foods and healthy snacking. With a portfolio of evidence-based companies, KEEN drives financial growth while delivering positive social impact. Visit KEENgrowthcapital.com for more.

