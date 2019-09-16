Keen on Retirement: Engineering the Second Half of Your Life

"When we think about retirement, most of us have valid concerns over the financial ramifications of no longer receiving a regular paycheck," said Keen. "Yes, we need to think about investment and financial planning, which I walk readers through in my book, but there's more to it than that. We also need to think about the emotional and psychological aspects of retirement. For example, what will your day-to-day life look like? Have you really stopped and thought about what being fulfilled in retirement looks like to you?" Keen addresses all of these questions in his new book.

FACING THE EMOTIONAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF RETIRMENT

As people approach retirement, questions begin to stack up:

Do they have enough, or will they run out of money later in life?

What will happen to their spouse if they die?

How do they avoid costly mistakes and maximize their resources going forward?

More than anything, readers want to know: Will they be OK?

"I wrote this book to help people address these questions, because preparing for retirement is not easy. You're not sure which advisors to trust, you worry about being sold a product for the wrong reasons, and above all, it's daunting to lay bare your financial secrets to another person," said Keen.

BOOK SIGNING OPEN HOUSE

A Book Signing Open House will be held at the Keen Wealth Advisors office at 6201 College Blvd, Suite 325 in Overland Park on September 24. Anyone interested in the firm and the book may drop in between the hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All will receive a signed hard back copy of the book. Questions may be directed to info@keenwealthadvisors.com or by calling 913-624-1841.

ABOUT KEEN WEALTH ADVISORS

Keen Wealth Advisors is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. CEO Bill Keen is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and independent financial advisor with more than twenty-seven years of industry experience. As the founder of Keen Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisory firm, he and his team focus on providing personalized retirement planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

With a passion for educating others, Keen co-hosts "Keen on Retirement" – a podcast designed to provide Keen Wealth Advisors' friends and clients with an additional tool to stay informed and educated on key issues related to retirement planning and investing. The firm also presents several retirement planning lectures on an annual basis to employees of major corporations in the Kansas City region, with a unique emphasis in the engineering community. Keen has also previously shared his thoughts with national media outlets such as U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, and Yahoo Finance, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.keenwealthadvisors.com.

