Keep Electric Meters Safe and Secure with Meter Seals

The utility industry is one of the largest users of security seals. In order to provide safe, reliable electricity, many utility companies have policies in place to discourage individuals or contractors from cutting or removing meter seals. Electrical Cooperatives typically asses tampering fees when meter seals are cut or missing.

Technology has changed the way personnel handle electricity meters, which has changed sealing needs. Remote readers and centralized AMR systems mean fewer in-person visits to the electricity meter. That means a higher level of security is needed to deter tampering during those longer periods between visits. Meter seals have advanced to meet these needs.

Padlock meter seals used to be all steel with wire hasps. Now, most variations still have wire hasps, but have clear acrylic jackets over the body of the seal. The jacket allows them to withstand tough outdoor conditions like sunlight, rain, ice, and cold temperatures, while making tampering easier to see. Any barcodes or serial numbers can be read clearly through the plastic jacket, so this makes automatic meter reading easier.

There are also all plastic padlock seals for meters, which are mainly used when meters require a new seal at more frequent intervals. These seals can also be secured quickly and can often be done using one hand for ease of use. The simple design also makes tamper detection easier than some other, more complicated seals.

Meter seals are very simple to use. Simply push the hasp fully into the seal body. Once it clicks into place, it is sealed. For additional layers of security, meter seals can be printed with letters, numbers, logos and barcoding.

It is important to note that meter seals are not a solution for all security threats. Meter seals, as is the case with all seals, are only effective when used properly. Make sure all personnel are trained thoroughly and often on the proper use of meter seals, including fastening, storage, documentation, inspection, removal, disposal, and reporting. Consistent and accurate documentation is also important in effective meter seal use.

