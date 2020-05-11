Keep the Cap, Donate the Gown, Graduation Gowns to Be Used as PPE During Pandemic Crisis

GREENWICH, Conn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GraduationSource, the leading manufacturer of graduation caps and gowns, is pleased to announce a partnership with Gowns4Good to connect graduation gowns with healthcare workers in need of PPE.

Due to this pandemic, 2020 will be marked as the year millions of grads won't be able to graduate traditionally. Commencement ceremonies have been postponed or canceled to adhere to social distancing guidelines developed by the CDC.

Nathaniel "Than" Moore, above, coordinates the donation of graduation gowns to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the gowns may be used as alternative personal protective equipment. Moore is an emergency medicine physician assistant in the University of Vermont Medical Center.

In an effort to help Gowns4Good's mission, GraduationSource has donated 1,500 gowns to provide urgently needed alternative PPE to protect our country's medical staff.

GraduationSource CEO, Matthew Gordon, partnered with Gowns4Good after learning about the company, founded by Than Moore, an ER physician assistant. Moore was tired of watching his colleagues wear household items like trash bags in order to protect themselves from exposure to the virus due to lack of supplies. This sparked the idea to create Gowns4Good. According to Gordon, "This partnership was a natural fit. We have a large supply of gowns and Gowns4Good has the means to distribute them to the healthcare industry. We are honored to supply PPE to all of the brave healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic."

"Although efforts are being made to increase PPE production, worldwide demand is increasing more quickly than production. Compared to trash bags or other alternative forms of PPE, graduation gowns are more effective given their length, sleeves, and easy donning with zippered access," said Moore.

Gordon added, "We hope that many of our past customers will follow suit and consider sending their old gowns, we also hope graduates who may be having virtual graduations this year will also consider donating their gowns. We feel that this is an invaluable opportunity to honor students while also providing much needed gear to our healthcare heroes." To donate gowns, visit gowns4good.net/donate-gowns.

Since 1960, GraduationSource has been serving millions of students with graduation regalia ranging from Preschool gowns to Doctorate regalia. www.graduationsource.com

Gowns4Good is working to protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Than Moore and fellow University of Vermont Sustainable Innovation MBA students, the team is quickly facilitating the donation of graduation gowns to medical providers who need alternative personal protective equipment (PPE).

