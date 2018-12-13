Keep Those Puppy Noses Warm This Winter!

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter storms pick up around the country, it's important to remember to keep your pets warm in colder weather.

Petland wants to make sure pets and their owners stay warm and safe this winter. Like humans, dogs have different levels of tolerance for colder weather. Type of fur or coat, age of dog, general health and size all factor into how a dog may fare in low temperatures. Shorter walks may be necessary and it's definitely a good idea to bring your outside pets in for the winter.

Be sure to keep your pets safe and warm this winter. If they have short hair, a sweater is a great idea! Photo courtesy of Stephanie Reincheld, Sweet Expressions Photography

Here are some simple tips and reminders to keep the chill off of your pet.

INSIDE IS BESTDogs are just as susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia as humans, so Petland encourages pet owners to bring your pets inside during below-freezing weather. If they do have to be outside for any length of time, a heated water bowl and a heated doghouse or shelter are great options. So are thermal dog beds. And don't forget to monitor your pets. If you notice any unusual behavior when your pet comes inside from the cold, make sure to consult your veterinarian. CHECK PAWS, COATIce, snow and salt can cause irritation and chapping on your pet's paws and can clump in your pet's fur. Be sure to wipe the paws and coat down and check them after being outside. Even on a brief walk, dogs can accumulate traces of deicers, rock salt and antifreeze in their fur and on their paws. Some pet owners use booties and sweaters or waterproof coats. These items can help combat some of the chill if they fit properly. COLLAR AND IDDogs sometimes get confused in the winter because the snow masks the familiar smells of home. Make sure your pooch is properly identified in case he decides to wander. CHECK YOUR CARIf you warm up your car outside in the winter, make sure to check under the car before driving away. Cats are often attracted to the warmth and have been known to find shelter under the hood. This is also the time of year antifreeze is often in garages, and in driveways so be sure it is not within reach of your pet as it is deadly. INSIDE SAFETYCold weather also spikes the use of fireplaces, space heaters and heated blankets. Make sure your pet is protected from these heating devices and they cannot knock them over or burn themselves.

By following these easy pet care guidelines, cold weather can be fun and safe for all members of your family.

