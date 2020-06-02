Keep your home safe and functional with kid-proofing tips from Four Seasons Plumbing

"Many parents are aware of the risks associated with electrical equipment, tools and household supplies and take routine steps to keep their kids safe," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Plumbing is often overlooked until there's an emergency or major equipment breakdown. But there are some easy ways to keep your plumbing equipment safe from curious kids, and to keep your kids safe, too."

Rose recommends the following upgrades and best practices to ensure precocious children and modern plumbing can co-exist:

Lock down the toilet: Installing a lock on the lid is the first line of protection for toddlers who may be tempted to play in the toilet bowl. A locked flush lever prevents kids from wasting water or clogging the toilet with toys, paper or other material that's not suitable for flushing.

Install drain covers: Protect your plumbing from toys and other foreign objects with covers in the basement or laundry room, and cap sink and shower drains to prevent toddlers from inserting small items that could lead to big backups.

Keep hot water under control: Temperature-regulating devices can prevent water in the sink or shower from reaching dangerous temperatures. Setting the water heater temperature no higher than 120 degrees reduces the risk of scalding and also saves energy.

Set a good example: If you treat your pipes, drains and fixtures with respect, your kids will learn to do the same, so don't take shortcuts with the toilet or garbage disposal. Include children in the regular cleaning schedule to help them understand how the system works and why it's important to protect it. Seasonal maintenance and professional service when necessary help kids understand when expert assistance is required.

"For the youngest kids, safety devices and locks are the best solution, but as your children get older, education and example become more important," Rose said. "Teaching them how plumbing works and why preventive maintenance is better than emergency service will go a long way toward reducing the risk of damage and unexpected repairs or clean-up. In the long run, you're also preparing them for taking care of their own plumbing one day."

Four Seasons Plumbing follows strict health and safety guidelines in order to continue providing the Asheville area with essential plumbing maintenance, repair and installation service during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call (828) 216-3894.

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing

