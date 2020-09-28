Keep Your Home Warm and Cozy With a Few Tips from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

Swap out your light bulbs. In addition to colder weather, fall and winter can be gloomier than other times of the year. Many homeowners see a spike in energy bills from keeping lights on more often. To avoid this, consider swapping out your current bulbs with energy-saving light-emitting diode (LED) lights, which may dramatically reduce your energy needs.

Upgrade to an energy-efficient heating system. Chances are you currently have a central HVAC system that only allows you to set a single temperature for the whole home, resulting in rooms that may be several degrees hotter or colder than others. Mitsubishi Electric ductless and ducted Zoned Comfort Solutions ® allow you more control over the temperature in each area of your home independently, using energy only as needed. Traditional HVAC systems are all-or-nothing, operating as either on or off. Comparatively, the INVERTER-driven compressors in Zoned Comfort Solutions can ramp performance based on the temperature needs of each room, maintaining consistent comfort levels while conserving energy. This system benefits the environment and your utility bill by heating the home with efficient heat pump operation versus burning fossil fuels. They may use 40 percent less energy than traditional systems. Plus, they boast quieter operation than most traditional systems for a more peaceful indoors and may offer advanced filtration to improve indoor air quality by removing allergens like dust and particulates while potentially neutralizing odors.

This winter may be a little different with social distancing and other changes, but hopefully, these tips will allow you to create a cozy environment for your makeshift elementary classroom, home office and everything in between — without breaking the budget.

Visit MitsubishiComfort.com to learn more about how Mitsubishi Electric's Zoned Comfort Solutions can improve your home's heating capabilities.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

