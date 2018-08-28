Keeper Security Announces KeeperChat for Business and Enterprise, the Most Secure Workplace Communication Product Now Available

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, Inc., the leading creator of zero-knowledge security solutions, Keeper Password Manager and KeeperChat, today announced the availability of KeeperChat for SMB & Enterprise customers. KeeperChat for Business and Enterprise improves workplace communication and brings with it the highest level of privacy, security, organization and storage to messaging in the digital age.

As working hours extend beyond a traditional 9 to 5 schedule, employee collaboration is increasingly conducted via texting and messaging apps. Companies need a comprehensive communication tool with the convenience of messaging apps, to access both inside and outside the office, with added control, privacy and usability features. With that in mind, Keeper Security, Inc. has created a zero-knowledge security messenger to let businesses discuss and send private information in a secure and confidential manner. KeeperChat for Business and Enterprise keeps conversations, files and photos in a completely private vault that is both FINRA and HIPAA compliant for use in even the strictest of workplaces.

KeeperChat for Business and Enterprise is fast, easy to use and far more secure than anything currently on the market. Just like Keeper's password manager products, KeeperChat for Business and Enterprises' zero-knowledge architecture means only the user has the ability to decrypt and access their information on their device. KeeperChat for Business and Enterprise runs on a variety of devices and platforms used in today's workplace - Windows, Mac OS, Android, iOS. In addition to unmatched message security, KeeperChat for Business and Enterprise keeps the user in control by providing the following:

Private vault for messages, photos and videos

Biometric login and self-destruct protection for vault

Zero-knowledge, encrypted security architecture

Message retraction and self-destruct timer

Unlimited devices and sync

Secure cloud backup

Group chats

Two-factor authentication

You can manage KeeperChat for Business and Enterprise through a comprehensive admin console. The admin console allows for rapid provisioning, deployment, and management of employees. In addition to end-to-end encryption you can set two-factor authentication and integrate with your preferred Single Sign-On solution giving you comprehensive control over access as well as insight into adoption and usage.

"We're thrilled to bring KeeperChat to our SMB and enterprise customers," says Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We launched KeeperChat in March to address a need in the market for a truly private AND secure messaging app. Our KeeperChat users have given us great feedback and we're excited to bring this product into the workplace for both our existing and new business customers across the globe."

If you're interested in getting a free trial of KeeperChat for Business and Enterprise please visit: https://keeperchat.com/business.html.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cyber theft. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, cybersecurity, digital file storage and messaging. Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 Certified and is also certified for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com and https://keeperchat.com.

