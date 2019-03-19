Keeper Security Hires Two Sales Leaders to Support Growing Enterprise Demand

CHICAGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, Inc., which offers leading zero-knowledge, cybersecurity solutions for businesses and individuals, including PC Magazine's 2018 Password Manager of the Year, today announced two new additions to its sales leadership team. Peter Santis joins Keeper as Vice President of Global Sales and Tom Mersman joins as Director of Inside Sales.

"Peter and Tom bring substantial leadership experience and sales expertise to our rapidly-expanding Keeper team," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We are focused on bringing the most innovative and secure solutions to the market and as we do so, we are thrilled to bring Peter and Tom on board to help meet growing demand for our zero-knowledge, best-in-class password security software solutions."

With more than 20 years of executive sales leadership, Santis will be in charge of leading the growth of Keeper's commercial direct sales channel worldwide and helping set the strategic direction of the company. Santis brings to Keeper a strong cybersecurity background including experience building a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) that served more than 3,000 enterprise and SMB customers. He is also an expert at scaling field operations to support mega-growth of emerging companies, helping take four companies public or to successful exits. Prior to Keeper, Santis held roles as Head of Americas at Ansarada, VP of Sales Americas at Workshare, VP of International sales at Encryption provider Extenua and Director of Sales at Cisco Systems.

"Given my background in cybersecurity, I was impressed with Keeper's track record, leadership and reputation in password management," said Santis. "Having scaled several global companies, I am excited about the opportunity to support the significant enterprise demand for Keeper and to continue growing the business globally."

Prior to Keeper, Mersman was a sales leader at Yelp, where he oversaw a team of over 100 sales professionals and helped increase domestic office growth from 30 to 800 members over three years. Before Yelp, Mersman served as Divisional Sales Manager at Groupon. At Keeper, Mersman will be responsible for building, developing and mentoring Keeper's US based sales team.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to be joining Keeper at this moment in time as the company continues to solidify its position as the market leader for password management," said Mersman. "Cybersecurity is a growing industry that is only going to be increasingly important over the next few years, and Keeper has a critical role to play in advancing cyber literacy and preventing cybertheft."

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of 2018 and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award for 2019, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 Certified and is also certified for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com.

