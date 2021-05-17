Keeper Security Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security is proud to announce it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Most Innovative in Endpoint Security

Hot Company in IAM (Identity and Access Management)

Cutting Edge in Security Company of the Year

"We're thrilled to have been honored among the industry's greatest innovators," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "As we've witnessed already this year, the risk and damage of cyberattacks is at an all-time high, meaning secure identity and access management has never been more critical. Keeper is proud to be recognized among those leading the frontlines of global, cyber defense."

"Keeper Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021 , today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc . ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage, advanced reporting and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager & Editors' Choice and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 (Type 1 and 2) and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

