Keeper Security Surpasses One Million Customers Worldwide

CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , provider of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced it has surpassed over one million paying customers.

As online transactions increase and new major data breaches continue to be reported, analysts predict the password management market size will eclipse $2 billion by 2025. Further, the Identity and Access Management market which Keeper Security serves, has now eclipsed $10 billion. With over one million customers globally, Keeper's growth continues to exemplify the growth of the Identity and Access Management market. Further, the adoption of distributed, remote work environments has catalyzed the need for Keeper Security's products, especially for business customers.

"We are a customer-focused and product-centric company. Customers need security software that is easy to implement, easy to use and value-driven," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Our customers trust in our ability to deliver products that fulfill their needs - they rely on Keeper to protect them on all their devices. We are extremely grateful for their trust and loyalty, and are honored by this milestone."

Consumers and businesses in over 100 countries trust Keeper for their password security as well as dark web monitoring, secure file storage, encrypted messaging, single-sign on integration and security event reporting. Keeper is consistently ranked as the top-rated password management platform on the market. Keeper has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the Apple App Store and 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Play, with over 200,000 reviews combined. Keeper is used by consumers and businesses globally.

"Our zero-knowledge security model and ease of use really sets us apart from the other password management providers," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "This gives our customers peace of mind knowing they are the only ones who can access and decrypt their vault across all of their devices."

Customer trust is validated by industry awards and recognitions Keeper Security has received throughout the years. Most recently, Keeper was named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of the Year and Editors' Choice, PCWorld's Editors' Choice and is the winner of four G2 Best Software Awards and four InfoSec Awards including Best Product in Password Management and SMB Cybersecurity.

Keeper is experiencing massive growth in its SMB and Enterprise products and has introduced robust features and tools that are unmatched in the industry. Keeper Security recently introduced Breachwatch , a 24/7 dark web monitoring tool that can immediately alert customers when their credentials may have been compromised or exposed in a public data breach.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. (Keeper) is the market-leading, top-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards. Keeper has been named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of the Year & Editors' Choice, PCWorld's Editors' Choice and is the winner of four G2 Best Software Awards and the InfoSec Award for Best Product in Password Management for SMB Cybersecurity. Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the U.S. federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

