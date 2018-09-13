Keeper Security Unveils New Dark Web Monitoring Product, BreachWatch™

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, Inc., the leading creator of zero-knowledge security solutions, Keeper® Password Manager and KeeperChat®, today announced the addition of BreachWatch, a monitoring product that scours the dark web (an anonymous marketplace for stolen credentials) for user accounts from hacked websites. BreachWatch alerts users when their account information is found on the dark web and delivers an in-app alert prompting the user to update their credentials.

In the United States, there is no federal law regulating what companies must do if their users' information is stolen or compromised. More often than not, breached companies are slow to let users know their credentials have been stolen. Hackers take advantage of this time to either sell this information or use it to gain access to privileged information. BreachWatch eliminates the fear of the unknown and will alert a user in real time if their credentials may have been part of a breach. After a user is alerted within Keeper the user is directed to change the account information for the breached site. Once activated, BreachWatch continuously monitors for compromised credentials.

"Hackers continue to become more sophisticated in their attacks but their primary target remain the same - passwords," says Darren Guccione, CEO & Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "With BreachWatch, we're giving our customers greater online security and peace of mind. If any of their passwords are part of a breached website or application, they'll be quickly notified so they can take necessary action to protect themselves."

BreachWatch delivers the most in depth monitoring available to the public with a database of over a billion records while upholding Keepers state-of-the-art, zero-knowledge security architecture. BreachWatch is available for $19.99 per year for all Keeper Unlimited and Family Plan customers. It includes unlimited scans on unlimited devices. To learn more about BreachWatch, please visit our blog.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cyber theft. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, cybersecurity, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 Certified and is also certified for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com and https://keeperchat.com .

