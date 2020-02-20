Keeping the Dentist in Teledentistry Gets an Upgrade at the Chicago Midwinter Dental Meeting 2020

METUCHEN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC, a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices, debuts significant upgrades to its provider-focused, all-in-one teledentistry platform at booth #4318 during the 2020 Chicago Midwinter Meeting.

According to MouthWatch Founder and CEO Brant Herman,

MouthWatch TeleDent 2.0 Helps Keep the Dentist in Teledentistry with Clinician-focused features that drive better patient journeys

"Our latest upgrades firmly establish TeleDent as the clinician-focused teledentistry platform that also provides the convenience and flexibility that more and more patients expect from their health care providers."

The three main enhancements to TeleDent include improved video conferencing, integrated provider chat and a robust patient portal.

Video Conferencing

"We've expanded TeleDent's video conferencing capabilities which now includes seamless capture of still images, videos and full-length video conferences directly into the platform's patient record program," explains Herman.

Other video conference upgrades include the following:

Multi-Camera Support for Intraoral Images : webcam video and intraoral camera video can be stream in the same conference session.

: webcam video and intraoral camera video can be stream in the same conference session. "Freeze Frame" Video Images : Clinicians can quickly capture still images from a video feed and save them into the patient's records.

: Clinicians can quickly capture still images from a video feed and save them into the patient's records. Expanded Store and Forward: Now entire video conferences can be recorded, shared and replayed.

Now entire video conferences can be recorded, shared and replayed. Video Conference Chat : Simultaneous communication during a teleconference: ask questions, share, links, etc.

: Simultaneous communication during a teleconference: ask questions, share, links, etc. Teleconference Screen Share: Similar to familiar video conference programs, the feature improves clinical collaboration and patient communication.

Provider Chat

According to Herman,

"This feature brings real-time collaboration between providers in separate locations to the next level. We predict this will become a popular feature for group practices, public health organizations and as integrated health care becomes the standard."

Secure & HIPAA Compliant: A smart alternative to standard, unencrypted email or texting, etc.

A smart alternative to standard, unencrypted email or texting, etc. Real Time Messaging: Share audio, video and still photo attachments via encrypted messaging. Especially important in public health clinics, group dentistry and emergency room applications.

Share audio, video and still photo attachments via encrypted messaging. Especially important in public health clinics, group dentistry and emergency room applications. Visual Treatment Plan Sharing : Provider-to-Provider and Provider-to-Patient. Providers can scope patient access to only the information they determine to be relevant and/or appropriate.

These new features are now available on all new TeleDent purchases. Existing TeleDent customers are currently being upgraded free of charge.

Stop by booth #4318 during CDS 2020 or visit for more information, visit https://www.mouthwatch.com/teledent-software/.

About MouthWatch LLC

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative clinician-focused teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices. The company is dedicated to finding new ways to constantly improve the dental health experience for both patient and provider.

