Keeping Westchester Cool, Covered And Fed - 'MISSION' Possible

"MISSION® was founded on the basic principle of empowering people to do more of the things they love to do," says MISSION® co-founder, Chris Valletta. "As we've all seen, the effects of COVID-19 have had a particularly hard impact on working families in our community of Westchester – and our goal is to help them during these difficult times. We believe that people in every community should be able to rely on each other to provide solidarity, strength and support when it's needed most. Our company is headquartered in Westchester County, New York. This is our community and Feeding Westchester is our food bank. We're honored to support them in this critical time."

MISSION® and Allstar Innovations partnered together in October 2019 in a venture that combined Allstar's performance-based marketing with MISSION's retail foundation and goal to expand the consumer market for its instant cooling solutions. Scott Boilen, Allstar's CEO and member of Feeding Westchester's board of directors, said, "The partnership between MISSION and Allstar has been a great success – but what has been equally gratifying is witnessing the two companies partner together with local food banks to help feed the Westchester County community. The need for food has never been greater – and it's been truly humbling and inspiring to be able to help feed thousands of families in our backyard."

In addition to their generous financial donation, MISSION® and Allstar have also outfitted frontline staff and volunteers with MISSION® Cooling Neck Gaiters to wear as they distribute food this summer. The innovative product can be worn multiple ways, including as a face cover, and the proprietary fabric used to make these indispensable accessories actually cools you down as temperatures rise.

MISSION® is an active lifestyle brand that promotes healthy living. That aligns with Feeding Westchester's mission to provide healthy food to its neighbors in need. The company's donation will help provide fresh produce to underserved communities disproportionally impacted by the virus. Before the crisis hit, fruit and vegetables made up 40% of the food distributed by Feeding Westchester. Now, thanks to generous donations like MISSION's, produce is more than 50% of what is available across the county.

"We have so many loyal corporate partners here in Westchester County and MISSION® is one of the newest to join our team," Feeding Westchester Vice President Matt Honeycutt says. "Generous gifts like this one are needed now more than ever. Right now, we are spending $850,000 a month to purchase food during the crisis. We normally spend less than half of that in an entire year. In this critical moment in time, every partner and ever dollar counts."

ABOUT MISSION®:

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes including Serena Williams, Drew Brees and Dwyane Wade, and backed by CT -based DCF Partners, MISSION® is pioneering instant cooling innovations to help individuals lead active lifestyles so that they can do more and enjoy more in the heat. With thoughtful design and state of the art technology, MISSION® has developed a broad portfolio of instant cooling gear which includes cooling hats, cooling neck gaiters, cooling towels and more. All of MISSION's instant cooling gear is made from lightweight, ultra-soft, patented and proprietary fabrics with cooling technology that enhances the natural process of evaporation. When the heat challenges you to do less: Cool More. Do More.™

About Allstar Innovations

Founded in 1999, Allstar Innovations has been directly responsible for some of the most successful consumer products in history. They employ experts in direct response marketing, product development and manufacturing, and retail distribution to simultaneously build brands and drive sales. Allstar Innovations takes products and brands from Concept to Consumer™ and solves problems for consumers by bringing only the best products to market. From product testing, engineering, product branding, performance-based advertising and product development, they have a world-class supply chain function that is unmatched anywhere in the world. Allstar Innovations has longstanding relationships with retailers, wholesalers, e-commerce sites and prides themselves on being nimble, aggressive, fast-moving and, most importantly, innovative.

ABOUT FEEDING WESTCHESTER:

Feeding Westchester distributed a record 4.8 million pounds of food since the beginning of March and more is on the way. The county's leading nonprofit, hunger-relief organization mobilized like never before to respond to the crisis. Feeding Westchester is providing shelf-stable product, like pasta, rice and cereal, as well as frozen meats, dairy and fresh produce through its weekly drive-thru distributions, bulk drops to municipalities and 300 partner agencies and programs throughout Westchester. Before the pandemic, 200,000 people in Westchester lived with food insecurity every day. Since the crisis broke, the need has more than doubled. Feeding Westchester remains committed to helping local families upended by this crisis. Hungry to help? Visit feedingwestchester.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE MISSION Instant Cooling Gear