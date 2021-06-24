KeepKey Hardware Wallet Added to Blocknative's Onboard, Enabling Faster DApp Integrations

DENVER, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift , an international, non-custodial cryptocurrency leader, announced today that its proprietary hardware wallet, KeepKey, has been integrated into Blocknative's widely used Onboard library . Onboard is an open-source library that enables blockchain developers to easily select and connect hardware and software wallets and provide real-time status updates. With this announcement, DApp developers will be able to quickly integrate KeepKey into their applications without having to write custom code, reducing the speed to market for loyal KeepKey users.

"We couldn't be more excited for this integration and the doors it will open for both KeepKey users and Dapp developers," said Willy Ogorzaly, principal project manager of ShapeShift. "We anticipate that KeepKey will soon be widely supported across the full spectrum of applications in the ecosystem."

ShapeShift acquired KeepKey in 2017 to bring user-friendly, secure cold storage to its users. It integrates with the ShapeShift platform, where users can manage all of their crypto needs. The hardware device is integrated with a number of additional DApps. This integration with Onboard, the most widely used library of its kind in the Ethereum ecosystem, is a significant step in accelerating the proliferation of KeepKey-compatible DApps and platforms.

"By adding support for KeepKey in Onboard, Blocknative offers developers the most robust wallet management software," said Matt Cutler, CEO of Blocknative. "This is a major step forward in enabling consistent user experience patterns across many leading DeFi and NFT DApps."

About Blocknative

Blocknative is a blockchain infrastructure development company that offers a data platform for tracking transactions as they occur on the blockchain network, specifically the mempool, where transactions populate before being included in miner blocks. The company helps reduce the complexity of the mempool, making it available to every builder and trader. Learn more at Blocknative.com.

About ShapeShift

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering digital asset trading with an emphasis on protecting customers and making self-custody easy. The company's new web and mobile platform allows users around the world to safely buy, hold, trade and interact with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Learn more at ShapeShift.com .

