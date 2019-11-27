Keeyask Project equipment to be sold on Ritchie Bros.' Marketplace-E platform

BBE Hydro Constructors LP will sell thousands of items on Marketplace-E over the coming months



VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - As one of the largest construction projects in the world, the Keeyask Project in Northern Manitoba has required a ton of equipment as part of its construction. Thousands of these items have been consigned to Ritchie Bros.' Marketplace-E platform, a controlled online marketplace offering multiple price and timing options to sellers. Bids can be placed on many of the items today at IronPlanet.com/BBEHC.

"This is top-of-the-line equipment, expertly maintained by an onsite crew whose sole job is to ensure every piece is in peak working condition," said Brian Freeze, Indirects Manager/Labour Relations Manager, BBE Hydro Constructors LP. "These assets are coming straight off the jobsite and are ready to go to new owners right away. All items have been inspected and are backed by IronClad Assurance, with inspection reports and work orders available online."

Mr. Freeze added, "We've chosen to sell with Ritchie Bros. because of the massive audience they attract and the flexibility their multiple solutions provide."

The majority of the equipment is late model and bought specifically for the Keeyask Project between 2014 and 2018. Highlights include dozers (Cat D4Ks, D6Ts, D8Ts, D9Ts, D10s); motor graders (Cat 14Ms, 16Ms); excavators (Cat & Komatsu models); articulated dump trucks (large selection of 40-ton trucks from Cat & Komatsu); rock trucks (773Gs); wheel loaders (Cat & Komatsu models); cranes; skid steers; crushing equipment; truck tractors; boom trucks; mixer trucks; service trucks; trailers; and more.

All the equipment has been consigned by BBE Hydro Constructors LP, which is a partnership made up of Bechtel, Barnard Construction Co. Inc., and Ellis-Don specifically for the Keeyask Project.

"This is high-quality gear from some of the biggest construction companies in the world," said Brian Glenn, Chief Sales Officer (Canada), Ritchie Bros. "Our ability to provide a transparent, multichannel solution makes us the ideal partner for a company like BBE Hydro Constructors. I encourage interested bidders to check out the items online and start bidding. There are 'Buy Now' prices on many of the items so you can take items home or to your jobsite ASAP. It's that simple."

Marketplace-E utilizes a dedicated team of 20 inside sales representatives with support in nine languages. Leveraging the sophisticated Marketplace-E backend systems, the inside sales team can help match items with potential buyers based on their previous search, bidding, and buying history.

For more information on the equipment, visit ironplanet.com/bbehc.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

About the Keeyask Project :

The Keeyask Project is a 695-megawatt (MW) hydroelectric generating station that is being developed in a partnership between Manitoba Hydro and four Manitoba First Nations: Tataskweyak Cree Nation, War Lake First Nation, York Factory First Nation, and Fox Lake Cree Nation. Working together, the Partners are known collectively as the Keeyask Hydropower Limited Partnership. For more information, visit keeyask.com

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Related Links

http://www.rbauction.com

