KeHE Debuts Emerging Brands Program Elevate™

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE is proud to announce KeHE elevate™, an emerging brands program to nurture leading-edge brands and maximize their growth and success potential in the marketplace.

As part of KeHE's commitment to innovation and speed- to- market, KeHE elevate™ will support our retail partners by continually foraging for early-stage brands and curating a dynamic brand portfolio to augment their assortment. The program is not only built to fulfill consumer's desire for innovation but will also enable developing brands to reach their full potential and better serve the demanding marketplace.

Katie Paul, Vice President of Category Management and Growth Solutions at KeHE states, "The struggles that emerging brands face within the retail landscape are tough. In fact, 95% of new products fail each year, according to the Harvard Business School. KeHE is uniquely positioned to help suppliers via elevate™, which is designed to alleviate those barriers by providing a broad range of growth and profitability support from our Merchandising and Sales teams."

The high-touch program provides brands with a platform for growth, allowing them to flourish and reach more shelves nationwide. KeHE's Category Management will act as trusted advisors, educate brands on the evolving landscape and propel sales & points of distribution through elevate™.

"We look for brands that are purpose-driven, have high-quality ingredients, are innovative in their category, represent a future trend, have a unique taste profile, and will appeal to consumers at the shelf," said Rachelle Radcliffe, Director of Brand Development at KeHE.

KeHE Category Management is now actively searching for program candidates. The network of brands is designed to be small and intimate, not exceeding 200. Suppliers can visit KeHE's RangeMe website to submit their products.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

KeHE Media Contact:

Ari Goldsmith

Vice President of Marketing, KeHE

Ari.Goldsmith@KeHE.com

SOURCE KeHE

