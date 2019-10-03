KeHE Distributors Renews & Expands Partnership with The Save Mart Companies

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE Distributors (KeHE) announced today that it has renewed and expanded its partnership with The Save Mart Companies (TSMC). Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, KeHE will continue as the 67-year-old retailer's primary distribution partner for natural, organic and specialty products, and will become TSMC's primary distributor for perimeter categories including fresh bakery, deli, specialty cheese and culinary products.

Based in Modesto, CA, TSMC operates 207 stores in California and Nevada under the Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California and FoodMaxx banners. Save Mart boasts an impressive growth trajectory over the last several years, moving up to 19th from 23rd in Progressive Grocer's 2019 Top 50 Grocers Ranking based on annual sales.

Referring to the expanded partnership, Gene Carter, KeHE's Chief Operating Officer stated, "Save Mart has proven that through innovation and a focus on customers, conventional supermarkets can thrive in today's hyper-competitive retail environment. We are delighted with the expansion of our partnership with The Save Mart Companies and look forward to serving as a growth partner to the company for years to come."

Trey Johnson, The Save Mart Companies' Chief Merchandising Officer added, "We are proud of The Save Mart Companies' growth over the last several years, and we look forward to continuing to execute our market penetration strategy. We appreciate our partnership with KeHE and are excited to continue working with their team to grow both our center store and perimeter business."

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

About Save Mart

Based in the heart of the Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. The company operates 207 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com. Contact Victoria Castro, Public Affairs Manager, victoria.castro@savemart.com.

