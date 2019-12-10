­­KeHE Welcomes New Mission-Based CAREtrade® Partners

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE is proud to announce its new class of 2020 CAREtrade® partners. CAREtrade®, founded by a passionate group of KeHE employees in 2017, identifies and promotes a set of brands that advance a higher purpose than commercial success, aligning with the natural & organic, specialty and fresh distributor's dedication to service.

"These partners exemplify a passion for serving for a greater good through their environmental and humanitarian causes," said Ari Goldsmith, Vice President of Marketing and CAREtrade® co-founder. "KeHE's like-minded values are rooted in our mission of serving to make lives better. We're proud to celebrate suppliers through this core initiative that supports brands who align with our purpose; to use business as a force for good."

KeHE is delighted to share our CAREtrade® Partners for 2020 and their impactful stories:

Argania , a producer of authentic Moroccan Argan Nut butters, provides fair wages to over 500 Berber women that work in female-run cooperatives in Morocco . This income propels the social status of the women and the cooperatives allowing them to escape the isolation they otherwise face. In addition, Argania invests 5% of their profits directly back into the cooperatives to help support the women, their families and the communities in which they live.

Past CAREtrade® suppliers, with KeHE's support, have experienced 11% total U.S. growth together. This totaled $3 million in the last year according to IRI/SPINS. KeHE's 2019 class consists of Bhakti, This Bar Saves Lives, NuttZo, World Centric, and The Soulfull Project. The 2019 partners will continue in the program and serve as mentors to the new member organization. 2018 CAREtrade® Partners Mavuno Harvest, the Real Co, Dignity Coconuts, Tony's Chocolonely, and Tanka will graduate the program at the end of 2019.

