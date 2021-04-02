KEHUA Ranked 5th in Global Modular UPS Market

With advantages such as reliability, flexibility and energy-saving, modular UPS is gradually becoming the focus of the market. As it said in the Report, Modular UPS technology accounts for 12.2% of the UPS hardware market. By 2024, this proportion is expected to reach 13.3%. Among the top 9 entities, KEHUA is one of the three companies which have expanded market presence.

KEHUA's performance can be boiled down to its continuous investment in R&D. The company has made several technological breakthroughs in recent years.

In January 2021, KEHUA released the global-first 125kW modular UPS, representing a new level of R&D for UPS. As a world-leading UPS brand, the company has shown strong influence in more than 100 countries and regions.

Besides, KEHUA has constructed seven self-built data centers in cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou which covers an area of over 23,000m2 with more than 28,000 cabinets.

To better adapt to the market trend of modular UPS, KEHUA would continue to develop advanced technology and enhance its core technology competitiveness. Upholding rigorous standards of safety and reliability, KEHUA will offer more reliable, efficient and high-quality solutions for IDC construction in the digital era.

About KEHUA

Established in 1988 and went public in 2010, KEHUA is a leading power conversion expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in Critical Power, Renewables Energy and Cloud Infrastructure. Business involves UPS, solar inverter, energy storage, IDC construction and O&M.

For more information:

Web: www.kehua.com

Email: [email protected]

Name: Jon Zhang

Tel: +86 (0592) 516 5883

SOURCE Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd

Related Links

http://www.kehua.com

