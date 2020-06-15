Keilhauer Introduces the Carbon Neutral Swurve Chair

The Swurve Carbon Neutral chair is a landmark achievement for Keilhauer and the commercial manufacturing industry. At every turn, Swurve is designed for sustainability: ethically sourced materials, best-in-class manufacturing, and a detailed end-of-life and recyclability plan. To ensure every seat is carbon emission free, Keilhauer is investing in carbon reduction and climate change mitigation projects. A third-party verification will be published publically in July 2020.

"After working from home with makeshift arrangements, it has never been more clear that a well-designed office can be a place that people want to work in," said Keilhauer President, Mike Keilhauer. "Swurve brings that great design and marries it with meaningful environmental and performance certifications."

Trend-Leading Design

An expansive color offering allows Swurve to complement any color scheme or preference. From gentle neutrals to bold, statement-making hues, it is available in 22 different colors of mesh or upholstered in a durable, easy-to-sanitize, leather or leather alternative.

The internationally acclaimed designer, Andrew Jones, designed Swurve for Keilhauer. His early prototypes were formed in clay, lending the chair its sculptural form. To maintain the clean, modern design, Keilhauer meticulously engineered intuitive ergonomic mechanisms such as height adjustments, tilt and lumbar support.

"I was inspired by nature - the way a leaf unfurls or a tree branch becomes lighter and thinner as it extends," explains Jones. "My goal was to bring this kind of expression and softness to Swurve. Curves that follow the body create perfect comfort and feel just as easy on the eyes."

Sustainability Leadership

The United States EPA estimates that approximately nine million tons of office and commercial furniture is sent to landfill annually. With an untallied carbon footprint, there is no telling the impact on climate change and global air quality. In acknowledgement of these issues, Keilhauer believes action is needed.

"We have been focused on design activism and environmental leadership for 40 years and are committed to inspiring our industry toward more sustainable practices. Climate change is an immediate threat, and the time for change is now," says Mike Keilhauer.

Swurve is the latest achievement in Keilhauer's robust sustainability program. In addition to being Carbon Neutral, Swurve is certified by BIFMA and SCS Global Services for quality, durability, and supporting a healthy work environment through ergonomics, air quality and more. It is backed by a 10-year warranty and is manufactured with zero waste to landfill, near-zero water usage, and 100 per cent of electricity use offset with renewable energy credits. For more information about Keilhauer's sustainability initiatives, please visit: http://www.keilhauer.com/sustainability.

As a B2B manufacturer, consumers can work with an Interior Designer or contact one of our regional sales reps to purchase Swurve or any other Keilhauer furniture. For additional details, please visit Keilhauer.com.

About Keilhauer

Founded in 1981, Keilhauer is a privately owned, design focused contract furniture manufacturer. Keilhauer manufactures seating and tables that makes work more comfortable for all. Keilhauer products are thoughtfully made to support communication and engagement in spaces such as meeting rooms, collaboration areas, lobbies and lunchrooms. Working with world-renowned furniture designers, Keilhauer is internationally recognized for award-winning design, built with extreme craftsmanship, to the highest environmental standards. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, please visit Keilhauer.com.

About Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones is a Canadian furniture designer working for international manufacturers of contract, outdoor, and residential furniture. Jones has worked for more than 20 years designing furniture and architectural interiors. This dual experience forms the foundation of his work: designing furniture fit for purpose and place.

Jones's design projects are featured in numerous publications, and exhibited around the world. His work is part of the permanent collections of the Royal Ontario Museum and the Design Exchange, in Toronto. Andrewjonesdesign.com.

Images are available for download at: https://keilhauer.box.com/s/iihhjp8vdw5f12vu9qaexw2ix11r9h0o

