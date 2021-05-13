Keilhauer Releases Swurve as Carbonfree® Certified Product

"We are thrilled to be working with Keilhauer on this partnership to reduce carbon emissions," says Carbonfund.org President Eric M. Carlson. "As more of us work from home, it is important to have quality office furniture that is good for our health while also doing our part to help the environment and fight climate change. Keilhauer's offsetting their emissions from their manufacturing processes is taking an important step to a more sustainable future for all of us."

Carbonfund.org Foundation is proud to announce with Keilhauer the Carbonfree® Product Certification of the Swurve chair

Keilhauer cares deeply about preserving the planet and has designed Swurve with climate activism and the carbon impact of the entire lifecycle of the Swurve chair in mind. This includes everything from design, manufacturing, transportation and end-of-life disposal.

Carbonfund.org Foundation congratulates Keilhauer on achieving carbon neutrality with their Swurve chair and their ongoing commitment to preserving the planet. By incorporating climate activism into modern designs Keilhauer is leading the furniture industry into a greener future.

About Keilhauer:

Keilhauer thoughtfully manufactures seating and tables for all the different ways people work. Keilhauer products are made to support engaging communications in offices, lobbies, lunchrooms and more. Working with world-renowned designers, Keilhauer is internationally recognized for award-winning design, built with a craftsmanship that is held to the highest environmental standards. Keilhauer has been awarded certifications by accredited 3rd party organizations for leadership in environmental stewardship, product material chemistry, and sustainability.

About Carbonfund.org:

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual, business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact and hasten the transition to a clean energy future. Carbonfund.org achieves its goals through climate change education, carbon offsets & reductions, and public outreach. Carbonfund.org has America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree® Certified. The Carbonfree® Certified Products Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program.

