Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo Delivers a Grand Showcase for 36 Growth Stage Companies Primarily in Life Sciences and Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 50 angel investment groups, investors from 100+ Family Offices, corporate partners, and hundreds of accredited investors from across the globe attended the Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo. Over the course of the three-day virtual event, 36 premier growth-stage companies were presented. To date, more than 2,000 indications of interest from investors have been received. Philadelphia's own, Howard Lubert, Co-Founder of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East, was the mastermind behind the virtual event and worked tenaciously with the Keiretsu Forum North American team to customize an event platform that could accommodate the needs of a global investor forum.

At Session 3 on November 11, Philadelphia-based Virion Therapeutics, developing novel T cell-based treatments for cancers and infectious diseases using the world's first genetically encoded checkpoint inhibitor, was selected as "Most Valued Company" from a group of 12 presenting companies. CLICS placed 2nd, and LumiThera placed 3rd.

In earlier Expo sessions held on October 28 and November 4, Soteria Battery Innovation Group, which offers an advanced and safer lithium-ion battery cell technology, and OtoNexus Medical Technologies which has developed the world's first ultrasound hand-held device to evaluate the four disease states of middle ear infection, were named 'Most Valued Company' in Session 1 and Session 2 respectively.

In addition to presenting companies, Session 3 included keynotes including:

Jeff Thomas, Senior Vice President, Nasdaq, Head of Western US Listings & Capital Markets, "Liquidity-Exiting Today! Startup to IPO"

Gregory Blount, VP Technology & Venture Backing, Wells Fargo, "TechBanking, Corporate Venture Capital, Innovation Opportunities and the Economy Ahead"

Victor Jiang, Chapter President, Keiretsu Forum Australasia, and Bill Sarris, Founder & CEO, Keiretsu Connect/Linqto, Digital Assets Private Investing Made Simple

Rob Neville, Active angel investor, "Angel to Exit: A CEO's Journey Picking the Winners."

In earlier Sessions, investors heard from a full slate of keynotes and panel discussions, including Pat Gouhin, CEO, Angel Capital Association (ACA) – National Outlook for Angel Investing, Rick Timmins, ACA Data Chair – Angel Investing in the Time of COVID, and Matthew Le Merle, Managing Partner, Keiretsu Capital – Blockchain/Fintech Outlook.

"The Investor Capital Expo is historically our grand showcase of growth-stage companies. We transitioned to monthly virtual Forum meetings ten months ago. For Expo 2020, we knew that we needed to push the boundary and do something extraordinary to demonstrate to Founders and Funders that great deal flow has not been suspended. It was rewarding to have 1,000+ investors across 3 continents jump onto our custom virtual platform. The collaboration is what angel investing is all about," says Howard Lubert.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Today's Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with over 50 chapters on three continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. The community is strengthened through its involvement in social and charitable activities.

Since 2011 Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic has been part of Keiretsu Forum. The organization is renowned for its thorough due diligence and exceptional deal flow. For more information on becoming a member, topics related to the Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East process, or book Howard Lubert for a keynote, panel, or training opportunities, please contact Cindi Sutera at 610-613-2773.

