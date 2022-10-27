Keith and Kristyn Getty's SING! An Irish Christmas Tour Comes to DC This December

The Museum of the Bible Brings SING! to The Anthem at the Wharf to Kick Off the Holiday Season with Music and Cheer

"An Original Eclectic Blend of Music" - Los Angeles Times

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of the Bible has announced a new date for SING! An Irish Christmas with the Gettys. After the first two dates sold out, the final show will take place Monday, December 19 in Washington, DC.

"This event has been a spectacular joy for us at the Museum and we are thrilled to add a performance at The Anthem to our two sold events at the World Stage Theater at Museum of the the Bible," said Garrett Hinton, Chief Revenue Officer at Museum of the Bible. "Keith and Kristyn have become an important part of our family and we want them to be important to your Christmas celebration as the holiday draws near."

SING! An Irish Christmas brings everything audiences loved from the TV special and adds new extended arrangements, special guests and a 150 voice choir. The event will be a special addition to the holiday season in our nation's capital.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Museum of the Bible and the Anthem for our biggest ever concert hall show," said Keith Getty. "It's going to be a great night celebrating Christmas and singing to the Lord at our nation's capital. You do not want to miss it!"

The sold-out shows on Sunday, December 17 and 18 will be held at the Museum of the Bible's World Stage Theater while Monday, December 19's show will be at The Anthem at the Wharf.

Audiences can save up to $40 per ticket by purchasing before midnight on October 31, keeping the event affordable for the whole family. For more information and to get tickets, visit https://www.museumofthebible.org/events/sing-an-irish-christmas-2022 .

About Museum of the Bible:

Museum of the Bible is a global, innovative, educational institution whose purpose is to invite all people to engage with the transformative power of the Bible.

About the Gettys:

Keith & Kristyn Getty are a Northern Irish Christian duo, best known for writing many popular modern hymns with veteran English songwriter and worship leader Stuart Townend. Due to the success of "In Christ Alone", the duo has spearheaded the modern hymn genre. Other popular hymns include "The Power of the Cross", "The Lord Is My Salvation", "By Faith", and "Speak O Lord". The duo's hymns top CCLI rankings, national "most-loved" and "most-sung" lists, and are estimated to be sung by 100 million people in churches around the world each year. Many hymnals include their modern hymns, and some of the Getty's songs have also been covered by musicians across the contemporary Christian, contemporary worship, and gospel genres, including Owl City, Newsboys, MercyMe, Natalie Grant, and Shane and Shane. The couple has also appeared on national television, most notably on Public Television in 2015 with their Christmas Music special, Joy—An Irish Christmas. They have appeared at numerous events and tours internationally with the recurring Hymns for the Christian Life and Irish Christmas tours. They have also performed at venues as diverse as London's Royal Albert Hall, Ryman Auditorium, Carnegie Hall, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and The Star Performing Arts Centre.

