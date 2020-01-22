Keith Caldwell Named Chief Executive Officer Of Global Premier Soccer

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY Global Sports (LEGACY) today announced Keith Caldwell as Chief Executive Officer of Global Premier Soccer (GPS). In his role, Caldwell will oversee all business operations and strategic initiatives for GPS.

"I am honored and incredibly excited to take on this role," said Caldwell. "My entire life has revolved around soccer and taking on a leadership role at GPS allows me to combine that passion with my professional experiences. The future of the organization is very bright - we're going to provide GPS staff, players and their families from all around the world with the best programs this sport has to offer."

A Massachusetts native, Caldwell played four years at Brown University before being drafted by the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. He later served as Director of Coaching for Scorpions Soccer Club, guiding the program to a Soccer America Top 20 National Girls Club ranking. Caldwell played a key role in developing top players during that time, including current USWNT star and World Cup Champion Samantha Mewis.

"Keith has a wealth of experience in playing, coaching, and managing, and he's highly regarded in youth soccer," said Paul Baber, Chief Operating Officer of GPS. "Keith's well-connected to GPS, formerly as a player for our PDL team and currently as a leader of our men's team. We are very excited to have him joining us."

Caldwell earned his MBA from the University of Michigan and spent the past five years with The Boston Consulting Group, most recently as a leader in the sports practice. Here, he worked directly with executives of major sports leagues, franchises, and global event bids on strategic initiatives, including with the United Bid Committee, helping North America secure the 2026 World Cup. Caldwell resides in Boston and assumed his new role on Tuesday January 21, 2020.

"Our goal is to deliver the best coaching, tournaments, and player development offerings in youth soccer," said LEGACY President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Griffin. "Keith's unique blend of soccer and business experience, along with a demonstrated commitment to excellence, makes him the perfect executive to lead the future of GPS."

Caldwell is the newest in a series of leadership hires for LEGACY over the past year. Stephen Griffin was named President and CEO of the organization in December of 2018. Since his appointment, Griffin has hired Chief People Officer Laura McLaughlin, Chief Information Officer Kimberly Wood and Chief Financial Officer Philip Silveira.

