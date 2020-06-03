Keith Cartwright Launches LA Based Agency, CARTWRIGHT

CARTWRIGHT is launching with backing from WPP and will work in partnership with global creative network, Grey Group. The new model agency will tap into Grey's international network of talent and resources to provide fully integrated and curated capabilities to clients around the world.

"My goal in structuring our agency this way allows us to maintain the highest level of client interaction and partnership," says Cartwright, "While giving us the ability to pull unlimited resources and scale globally as needed."

Named to Adweek's 50 Most Creative, the former 72&Sunny ECD, has experience building his own successful agency, having launched Union Made Creative in 2012 working with Nike, Lego, G&E and others before being acquired by BSSP in 2016, where he became an ECD.

"If there's one consistent theme today amongst our clients, it's that they want new models that provide supreme flexibility relative to how they work, and the closer they get to the actual creative minds the better. CARTWRIGHT is another example of how putting creative leaders at the top delivers on what matters most to clients," says Michael Houston, Worldwide CEO Grey Group.

Keith will also continue as Co-founder of SATURDAY MORNING. A non-profit creative collective founded by ad executives in 2016 who came together to create ideas that bring awareness to and shift perceptions on racial bias, and injustice. Since their inception, SATURDAY MORNING has worked with Spotify, Twitter and P&G. Their most recent effort for P&G, "The Look," debuted last year in Cannes and was recognized by Adweek as one of the top 20 ads of 2019, and Ad Age's 20 strongest Brand ideas of 2019. It also was on Creativity's top 10 list for 6 months straight.

"Advertising hasn't lost its way or become irrelevant. In fact, our business is now more important and necessary than ever before. We take in more information in a day than our parents did in a lifetime. People aren't sitting around waiting on your ad to come out. This requires a different type of creativity," Cartwright said. "Creativity has to be bold and audacious in order for you to pay attention, inspire you to share and entice you to want more."

CARTWRIGHT has opened its doors on the famed Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice California, a place where creativity, culture and the new economy have merged in Southern California.

About Cartwright

Founded in 2020, Cartwright is a new model marketing agency that is built to navigate and guide brands to build authentic connections with consumers. It is backed by WPP and will work in partnership with global creative network, Grey Group. The agency was founded by highly recognized creative executive Keith Carwright, co-founder of SATURDAY MORNING and former ECD at 72& Sunny and Butler Shine Stern & Partners. In 2016 Keith was named by Adweek as one of the 50 top Creatives and by Campaign Magazine as top 10 Most Influential People in Advertising.

Keith was previously the CCO and Founder of Union Made Creative garnering awards and attention throughout its client roster, including Nike, GE, and Lego. As co-founder of SATURDAY MORNING, Keith has helped lead the group's award winning 'The Look,' an initiative created with Procter & Gamble to raise awareness of racial bias and Cannes award winning "Peace Brief's" a line of underwear designed to bring understanding between the police and the community they serve.

Prior to UNION Keith was SVP GCD at the Martin Agency and Global CD at Wieden+Kennedy, where he led the Jordan Brand, Nike Canada, and Nike New York.

Keith is on the board of the One Club and has been recognized by every major awards organization in his field.

About Grey Group

Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and includes Grey, its worldwide advertising network. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917," the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies.

