Keith Grossman Named Global Chief Operating Officer of Engine

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing solutions and technology company Engine today announced the appointment of industry authority Keith Grossman as the company's first global chief operating officer, effective April 15, 2019. In this new role, Grossman will work closely with Global CEO Kasha Cacy to deliver on the company's long-term growth strategy, aligning and optimizing sales, marketing, and new product opportunities across the global business.

"The past year has been transformational for Engine. Partnering with a force like Keith, who brings the energy and expertise we need to take our business to the next level is another strategic move that positions Engine for exponential growth and innovation," said Cacy. "Keith's deep relationships with brands, agencies and publishers enable him to imagine solutions and services based on market need, and I'm confident he will help us do previously unimagined things for our clients, grow our business and continue to make the industry better for everyone."

Grossman will join Engine from Bloomberg Media, where he has served as global chief revenue officer since August 2016 and previously held senior roles in publishing and sales. Grossman was integral to the launch of TicToc by Bloomberg, the global news brand built for social and designed to capitalize on digital-first consumption and demand. He also played a significant role in Bloomberg Media's digital transformation, including the creation of their programmatic business. Prior to Bloomberg Media, Grossman worked at Ars Technica and WIRED, where he launched the award-winning WIRED Tablet Edition.

"I've built my career by working at the intersection of technology and publishing, seeing first-hand the enormous opportunity that exists for publishers, advertisers and brands who are willing to be disruptive and create the trends that have reshaped the industry over the past several decades," said Grossman. "I see that same spirit alive in Engine and its people. I'm inspired by Kasha's vision for this company and look forward to working together to unlock our potential and build a better model for the industry."

Grossman has consecutively been named to the Adweek 50 Indispensable Media, Marketing and Tech Executives for the past five years, in addition to winning two Project Isaac Awards and a Cannes Dolphin Gold.

This is the first global leadership appointment since Engine restructured its UK business in early 2019 to bring its consulting, data and insights, technology, creative, content, and communications capabilities closer together. The company similarly restructured its North American business in June 2018. Engine's modernized integration model blends technology, data, and creativity with consulting to move at the speed of culture and offer clients greater optimization across all aspects of marketing.

"Operating at the point of exchange between technology and culture, Engine is constantly uncovering new value for publishers, advertisers, agencies and brands," continued Cacy. "Keith's experience across the industry will help us capitalize on our position in the market and continue what's already been a transformational year for Engine."

About Engine



Engine exists to help future-proof our clients' businesses. In a fast-changing world, we empower our clients to outperform in the present and win in the future. Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. We are an ecosystem of creative wunderkinds, uber-nerds, business consultants, cultural mavens and channel specialists, working together to help clients grow. With global headquarters in New York and 17 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Engine offers clients a vast range of marketing solutions—including insights, content, distribution, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com or @Engine_US.

