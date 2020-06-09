Keith Haas Joins LeaseAccelerator as Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the pioneer in the Enterprise Lease Accounting and Lease Lifecycle Management software market, announced today that Keith Haas has joined the company as its new chief financial officer. Keith brings with him over 20 years of experience leading high-growth private and public technology companies.

Keith has a proven track record leading technology companies with financial strategy, planning, and analysis, capital raising, and mergers and acquisitions. In his new role, Keith will lead finance, accounting and audit, legal, and procurement functions for LeaseAccelerator. He will succeed David McCullough, who has served as LeaseAccelerator's CFO since 2014.

"We are tremendously excited that Keith has joined our executive team. LeaseAccelerator has experienced exceptional growth over the past several years as companies of all sizes around the world have adopted our free cash flow and compliance platform as the demand for lifecycle lease management and accounting has skyrocketed. Keith has all the right stuff as CFO for our next phase of growth -- the integrity, leadership experience, global view, and deep technical expertise needed to help us continue to scale and lead the market," noted Keeler. "We've been able to attract the best and the brightest talent to our company. I'm grateful and humbled that Keith selected us."

Keith is a certified public accountant and has an MBA in finance. Keith previously served as the vice president of finance for GeoEye, a commercial satellite imagery company. Prior to GeoEye, Keith served as a key financial leader for K12 Inc., a technology-based education company in Herndon. Keith has also been recognized for lead roles in the $100 million growth equity financing for Snagajob in 2016, the $1.3 billion sale of GeoEye Inc. in 2013 and the transformation of K12 Inc. into a publicly traded company, where he and his team helped the company grow revenues from $35 million to $700 million over eight years (45% CAGR).

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator provides global lease lifecycle management software to improve free cash flow and compliance. Thousands of users rely on our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries. The LeaseAccelerator platform includes a competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a unique global lessor network of more than 500 bidders, and integrated asset-level accounting, reporting and governance. With this strategic financial platform, customers gain valuable business insights about decentralized assets and stakeholders using centrally managed, rich lease data that enables faster financial response to changing economic situations. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

