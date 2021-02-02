Keith Williams Joining American Homebuilders of West Africa as Sr. Advisor on Anglophone Market Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA), the premier production homebuilder serving West Africans in the diaspora and those resident in the region, announced that Keith Williams had joined as Senior Advisor on Anglophone Market Expansion.



Keith has been working in commercial banking for nearly a decade and developed an interest in Africa a few years ago. Before joining AHWA, he made a personal investment in residential property in Ghana. Now he is eager to use the skills he developed evaluating real estate opportunities in Ghana to help AHWA expand in Anglophone markets throughout West Africa. Keith's advisory role focuses on two priority areas: sourcing and evaluating expansion opportunities in Anglophone markets, and leading AHWA's efforts to better connect with the historical diaspora with an interest in Africa.



Keith said, "I first learned about AHWA when I was trying to acquire real estate in Ghana and was particularly interested in financing options. I was immediately struck by how AHWA solves so many problems for people wanting to own real estate in West Africa - so much so that I decided I wanted to be involved in their work. For members of the historical diaspora like me who feel the pull of Africa, having a trusted, US-based company to work with is a natural fit. I am excited about advising AHWA on new market development and helping other members of the historical diaspora realize their dreams of being truly connected to the continent."



Jonathan Halloran, Co-Founder of AHWA added, "When I met Keith and heard his story, I immediately felt a connection. Keith demonstrates the skills, network, experience and leadership that we knew would boost our ability to open new markets more quickly. Keith marries a banker's analytical mindset with a deep passion for West Africa. He understands the value of what AHWA is doing because he knows the experience of buying a home in the region. It is hard to imagine a better person to advise us on creating new investment opportunities and broadening our target market beyond the recent diaspora to include all who dream of establishing tangible connections to life on the African continent."



Keith resides in Philadelphia with his wife and three beautiful children. He travels frequently to West Africa's four key anglophone markets for AHWA: Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Liberia.



About Keith

Keith Williams is a senior credit analyst with nearly a decade of progressive commercial banking experience in risk analysis for banks and other lending institutions. He is skilled in financial analysis, research, credit evaluation of mid-size firms to publicly traded companies. He holds a bachelor's degree from Delaware State University and is currently pursuing his MBA in International Business and Finance from Saint Joseph's University. In addition, Keith was formally trained in commercial credit analysis at a fortune 500 financial institution. In his career, he is responsible for facilitating over $200MM in commercial credit and successfully structured a range of credit facilities. Keith is passionate about the advancement of African economies, and is focused on solving the housing deficit and creating jobs that have competitive pay.

